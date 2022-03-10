"Aiden was a happy, charismatic young man that lit up any room he walked into," a family friend wrote of the college student, who died on Sunday

College Freshman, 18, Dies from Accidental Fall Hours After Arriving in Mexico for Spring Break

Arizona State University freshman Aiden Nevarez unexpectedly died over the weekend during a spring break trip to Mexico, multiple outlets reported.

Nevarez, 18, died on Sunday night, just hours after arriving at a Cabo San Lucas hotel where he and his friends were staying, according to NBC affiliate KPNX.

Four of his friends, two of whom were on the trip, said the accident happened at the Hotel Riu Santa Fe. The outlet reported that Nevarez fell over a short wall in front of palm trees and a 20-foot drop.

"It almost looks like it's just a shrub or a bush and the little wall that's there is about knee height," friend Jake Reithinger, who was in Mexico, told KTVK/KPHO.

According to KTVK/KPHO, Nevarez's death certificate indicated that he died of an accidental fall. Additional information, including whether he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time, was reportedly not specified.

The Hotel Riu Santa Fe did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

One of his friends recalled Nevarez expressing profound gratitude for his life shortly before his death.

"The day before me and Aiden went to Cabo, he pulled me aside and said — I could almost quote it word for word — but he says, 'Jack, we have the best lives ever. I couldn't imagine my life a different way,'" Jack Fitzgerald, his best friend and roommate, told KTVK/KPHO.

"Never in a million years did anyone who knew us or knew Aiden expect us to be sitting here right now," Fitzgerald added while speaking with KPNX. "He was the most genuine kid that I knew. The biggest smile. He was so loved. Everybody loved Aiden."

A GoFundMe page has since been created in order to help bring the college student's body back home to Arizona.

"As you can imagine, the horrific news of Aiden's passing has been devastating to his family, friends and all who knew and loved Aiden," a family friend wrote. "Aiden was only 18 years old and a freshman at Arizona State University. Aiden was a happy, charismatic young man that lit up any room he walked into."

In just over 24 hours, the campaign surpassed its fundraising goal of $80,000.

In 2021 Nevarez graduated from Pinnacle High School, where he was a member of the school's wrestling team, per KPNX.

In a memorial post on their social media account, the team shared that the college student was on a trip with his fraternity at the time of his death.