18-Year-Old College Freshman Dies After He's Hit by Trolley While Skateboarding on Campus

A Syracuse University freshman was killed following a collision with a school trolley on campus, school officials and authorities said.

Trevor Daley Pierce, 18, died following the Tuesday night accident at the intersection of Comstock and Waverly avenues, Dean of Students Marianne Thomson wrote in a letter to the Syracuse community.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Trevor will be greatly missed by all who knew him,” Thomson wrote. “This is an unthinkable loss for Trevor’s family, friends and loved ones and the entire Syracuse University community.”

Pierce was riding his skateboard when he collided with a school trolley used to transport students just before 5:30 p.m., Syracuse.com reported.

He was rushed to Upstate Medical University in critical condition, but was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to student newspaper The Daily Orange.

The Jaffrey, New Hampshire native was studying political philosophy at Syracuse, and was a member of the school’s honors program, Thomson said. He also lived in an honors living learning community.

A Facebook page for Conant High School’s cross country and track team paid tribute to Pierce, writing that he was an Eagle Scout and a former captain of Conant’s boys cross country team.

“Trevor was a key member of our top-ranked boys cross country team and a critical component to our 4x800 and 4x400 relay squads on the track team who were expected to win State titles and set school records before the pandemic cancelled the spring season,” the post read. “Trevor was a warrior runner and brought his high energy and a desire to succeed to our teams.”