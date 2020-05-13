Colleen Ballinger Apologizes After 'Culturally Insensitive' Video Resurfaces

The Miranda Sings YouTuber, 33, said she is "ashamed and embarrassed" by her past remarks

Colleen Ballinger is addressing a controversial video of hers that recently resurfaced.

On Tuesday, the YouTuber, 33, published a video in which she apologized to fans for a sketch she made with her sister 14 years ago in which they impersonated Latinx women. Ballinger — known for her Miranda Sings fame — admitted that the since-deleted video was "completely based in racial stereotypes."

"It is not funny, and it is completely hurtful," she said in the apology video. "I am so ashamed and embarrassed that I ever thought this was okay. I was a sheltered teenager who was stupid and ignorant and clearly extremely culturally insensitive."

She added: "Racial stereotypes are not funny, they're not a joke, and they should never be joked about."

The mother of one said she was one of the "dumb ones" who participated in the humor at the time but has since evolved and learned from her mistakes.

"[I] grew from it and learned from it and realized how hurtful it could be," she said, "and now I want to right my wrongs and make a difference so that other people don't make the same mistakes that I made when I was a kid."

Ballinger — who had a Netflix comedy special in 2019 as well as a series on the platform titled Haters Back Off — also apologized for her past body-shaming comments about a woman who once sat next to her on a plane.

The performer said she talked "really negatively about her" — and that she felt "appalled and shocked" upon rewatching the clip of herself speaking in that way.

"That is not the woman that I am today," she said. "I'm such a huge advocate for women and women's bodies and loving every shape and every size, and the fact that I talked negatively about someone who was overweight is absolutely disgusting to me."

The performer said she "should have known better" and that she's "extremely embarrassed" by her past remarks.

"To anyone and everyone who was hurt or offended by the statements I made when I was younger, I am so, so sorry," said Ballinger. "I hope you all can see that the person I am today is so far from that ignorant person I was over a decade ago."