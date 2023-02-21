Collectors Want to Buy Bits of Jeff Koons' Shattered 'Balloon Dog' After Art Show Mishap Creates Buzz

The $42,000 sculpture was destroyed last week it toppled over at a Miami event in what a collector called "one of the most crazy things I've ever seen"

It might be broken — but Jeff Koons' "Balloon Dog" sculpture that was shattered at Miami's Art Wynwood event last week is still generating buzz in the art world.

The $42,000 piece was destroyed last Thursday when a female art collector reportedly caused the shiny blue porcelain figure to topple over at the annual contemporary art fair.

However, some collectors are still interested in purchasing the piece — or pieces, rather.

"Some collectors offered to buy the shards," Bel-Air Fine Art district manager Cédric Boero told CBS News, adding, "we are still receiving offers as we speak."

Among those showing interest is pop artist and collector Stephen Gamson, who said he was at the opening for Art Wynwood when the incident occurred.

"I actually witnessed the whole thing," Gamson wrote Sunday on Instagram, calling it "one of the most crazy things I've ever seen."

Artist Stephen Gamson | @GamsonArt

Gamson previously told the Miami Herald he wondered at first if the incident was part of a "performance," but later realized it was an accident. Now, he hopes to purchase the broken sculpture himself.

"You will see this all over the news in over 30 countries and in many different languages," the artist said on Instagram. "It's going global."

Koons' animal balloon figures — 799 were created of various sizes and colors — are some of the most expensive contemporary art pieces ever sold.

In 2019, his 1986 piece "Rabbit" was sold for $91 million at Christie's New York, breaking the record for most expensive art piece sold by a living artist. His orange "Balloon Dog" sculpture, from his 1994-2000 series, sold for $58.4 million six years prior.

So, Boero is not surprised to see collectors showing interest in Koons' sculpture, according to CBS News.

"Bel-Air Fine Art has a 20-years long investment-oriented reputation," he explained. "That, plus a famous Koons piece created the hype."

Plus, there is one less "Balloon Dog" in the world.

