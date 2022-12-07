Everything to Know About December's Cold Moon, the Last Full Moon of the Year

Keep an extra close eye out because Mars is going to pass behind the final full moon of the year!

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach.   Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.   While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 7, 2022 12:02 PM
The last full moon of 2020, also known as the Cold Moon, rises behind the snow-topped San Gabriel Mountains and the Los Angeles downtown skyline at sunset as seen from the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area on December 29, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty

Dress warm for the viewing of December's Cold Moon!

This month's lunar display will give space gazers several reasons to cast their eyes to the sky —because not only will it mark the last full moon of the year, but a particular planet will pass by it as well.

Known as the lunar occultation of Mars, the full moon will briefly obscure the Red Planet in the night sky. Viewers will be able to see Mars approach the moon, pass behind it and come out on the other side.

The celestial spectacle is surely unique, but it isn't necessarily rare. In fact, a lunar occultation of Uranus just took place on Dec. 5 and was visible from parts of Asia, Northern Africa, Northern Europe and Greenland.

Lunar occultations may seem few and far between for the average sky watcher due to the moon's exact positioning in the sky and the viewer's location on Earth. "Each occultation is visible from only a small portion of Earth's surface, so it's not super common for any particular spot on Earth to see them frequently," according to NASA.

Here's everything to know about December's full moon, including when it peaks and how to spot it.

Why is December's full moon called the Cold Moon?

Clouds clear to allow a view of the final full moon of the year, a so called 'Cold Moon', as it appears behind Christmas lights decorating Penzance main street on December 13, 2016 in Cornwall, England.
Matt Cardy/Getty

Historically, many of the nicknames we use for full Moons come "from Native American, Colonial American, or other traditional North American sources passed down through generations," according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

Historically, people used full moons and nature's corresponding signs as a way to track the seasons. Since December's full moon rose when the weather began to drop tremendously, Native Americans — specifically the Mohawk tribe, per the publication — referred to it as the Cold Moon.

Other common names include the Frost Exploding Trees Moon (Cree), Snow Moon (Haida, Cherokee), Moon of the Popping Trees (Oglala) and Winter Maker Moon (Western Abenaki).

When to view the Cold Moon?

Cold moon rises at sunset behind Monte Camicia mountain in Gran Sasso National Park in Italy, on december 19, 2021.
Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty

December's Cold Moon will reach its fullest phase (and peak illumination) on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 11:09 p.m. ET — but if you don't feel like staying up late to catch a glimpse, you don't have to! In fact, the Cold Moon — like every other full moon — will appear its biggest before it reaches its peak.

The best time to watch the moon is when it begins to rise, just before sunset at around 4:01 p.m. ET. The suggested location? Any place where you can watch it rise over the horizon. This is due to the Moon Illusion, a trick that makes our brains perceive the moon at its biggest near the horizon compared to when it appears smaller high in the sky.

Fortunately, if you miss the moonrise and peak illumination, lunar lovers will have an extra long time to spot December's moon because it will remain above the horizon for a longer period of time. This is because the winter solstice is nearing on Dec. 21, marking the shortest day and longest night of the year.

(To find the exact time that the moon will appear in your area, consult the Almanac's Moonrise Calculator.)

When will Mars pass by the Cold Moon?

The last full moon of 2020, also known as the Cold Moon, rises behind the snow-topped San Gabriel Mountains and the Los Angeles downtown skyline at sunset as seen from the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area on December 29, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty

The moon isn't the only active astronomical object this month! Thanks to an extraterrestrial event known as the lunar occultation, Mars will be in close proximity to December's full moon. Viewers will be able to watch the Red Planet as it passes behind the full moon on Dec. 7 approximately one hour after sunset.

Although binoculars and telescopes are unnecessary, as the phenomenon can be viewed with the naked eye, the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California will host a free online livestream of the lunar occultation of Mars on Dec. 7 (weather permitting).

The livestream will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET, but Mars won't pass behind the moon until 9:31 p.m. ET. The Red Planet will then reappear roughly one hour later.

When is the first full moon of 2023?

The first full moon of 2023 will take place on Jan. 17 at 6:48 p.m. ET. It is known as the Wolf Moon.

Related Articles
Could the Mysterious Object Found on Florida Beach be from an 1800s Shipwreck
Mysterious Object Found on Florida Beach Is Likely a Shipwreck from the 1800s, Archeologists Say
Nicole Foltz
Mom of 5 Dies After Fire Pit Accident That Also Severely Injured Son, 11: 'It's Unimaginable,' Says Husband
Ashton Kutcher (L) and Mila Kunis attend the 2018 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center on December 3, 2017 in Mountain View, California.
GoFundMe's Year in Help: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Lead List of Generous Stars — and More to Smile About
Mary O’Connor
Tampa Police Chief Resigns After Flashing Her Badge During Golf Cart Traffic Stop: 'Just Let Us Go'
Doom Patrol
'Doom Patrol' Season 4: Everything to Know
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
Skeletal Remains Found in 1988 Belonged to Teen Girl Who Vanished 50 Years Ago, Investigators Say
Christian and Misty Kath
Missing Pilot Wrote of Flying Family for a 'Weekend Away' Before Plane Crash Killed Wife and Daughter
chelsea banning
New Novelist Gets Support from Stephen King, Margaret Atwood and More After Sad Tweet About Book-Signing
Hebert and June Malicote, Couple Turning 100 Reflect on Love Story While Celebrating 79 Years of Marriage: 'We've Never Had a Quarrel’
Ohio Couple, Both 100, Die Hours Apart After 79 Years of Marriage: 'They Went Out Together'
Kamaria Johnson
Missing Teen Found Safe 19 Months After Vanishing Says She Fled Abusive Dad: 'I Had to Save Myself'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13648331b) Man looks on as Mount Semeru releases volcanic materials during an eruption on in Lumajang, East java, Indonesia. Indonesia's highest volcano on the country's most densely populated island of Java erupted Sunday Volcano Eruption, Lumajang, Indonesia - 03 Dec 2022
Indonesia's Mount Semeru Erupts Exactly 1 Year After Volcano's Last Major Eruption Killed 51
Erosion unearths mysterious object on beach in Daytona Beach Shores
80-Ft. Object Discovered by Beachgoers in Florida Prompts Investigation: 'It Is a Mystery'
Kayla and Kellie Bingham
Twins with History of Similar Test Scores Win Lawsuit After Medical School Alleged Cheating on Exam
2 Dead, Including a Child, After Plane Crashes in Gulf of Mexico
2 Dead, Including a 14-Year-Old Girl, and 1 Missing After Rental Plane Crashes in Gulf of Mexico
Married Megachurch Pastor Who Stepped Away After Messaging Another Woman Returns to Pulpit
Married Pastor, Who Stepped Away After Messaging Another Woman, Cheered as He Returns to Pulpit
Brenda Gomez Hernandez of Concord NC
North Carolina Woman Welcomes Daughter and Wins Lottery on the Same Day: 'She Brought Me My Luck'