Man Gives His Girlfriend's 71-Year-Old Grandma Life-Changing Liver Transplant: 'He Saved Her'

A Michigan man, 26, and his girlfriend’s 71-year-old grandmother are recovering after he helped save her life by giving her a portion of his liver.

Cody Corwin donated part of his liver to Bernice Ramsey last month at the Cleveland Clinic medical center in Ohio, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the grandmother of four, who was diagnosed with a liver disease five years ago.

“I am speechless … for him to step up and do something for someone I love so much. I just love him so much more of it,” Ramsey’s granddaughter, 26-year-old Shelby Platt told Good Morning America. “When she got sick I got really selfish because I kept thinking about her missing my wedding. He saved her life and I’m forever thankful.”

Ramsey, a mother of two, has steatohepatitis, a type of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in which liver fat builds up and can cause the organ to fail, Ramsey’s daughter, Heather Platt, 48, told GMA. Ramsey needed a liver transplant but no one in her family was a match.

Corwin, who has been dating Ramsey for three years, didn’t hesitate to get tested to see if he was a match.

“We were initially reluctant to accept his offer due [to] the magnitude of the surgery and length of recovery,” the family wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Luckily for us, he called the clinic’s donor line and signed himself up. After all the testing and assessments they accepted him as a donor.”

For Corwin, the decision to donate was simple.

“She got really sick and she’s always been one [of] the sweetest ladies I’ve ever met,” he told GMA. “When I found out no [family member] was a match I called the Cleveland Clinic and found out I was … I felt like it was something I had to do for her.”

Photos after the procedure showed Corwin and Ramsey sporting wide smiles. The family is especially grateful, as Heather wrote on the GoFundMe that Ramsey’s bother, Mark, and sister, Jane, both died from the disease.

“Bernice and Cody make the world a better place,” Heather wrote. “She has been a giver her whole life and thankfully we have been blessed to find another selfless giver in Cody. He is truly giving the gift of life! Nothing we can do or say can begin to express our gratitude toward Cody.”