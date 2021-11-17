The United States Coast Guard is looking for Brian McAuley after the 43-year-old went missing Monday after taking his kayak out on a fishing trip off the Florida Keys

Coast Guard Search for Man Who Disappeared While Fishing in Florida

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who went missing off the coast of Florida on Monday.

Brian McAuley was reported missing around 5:30 p.m. local time Monday, according to The Miami Herald.

McAuley, 43, reportedly fell from the yellow kayak he had taken out near Geiger Key, an island in the lower Florida Keys, according to a tweet from the Coast Guard Southeast on Monday.

The man was last seen in a gray t-shirt and a pair of blue shorts with a black stripe, the Coast Guard said, adding that McAuley is 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

The maritime law enforcement branch also circulated a photo of McAuley to help the public identify the missing man. Petty Officer Nicole Groll told the Herald that McAuley had sent the selfie with the small shark to someone before he disappeared.

"He sent it to his significant other earlier that day," Groll, a Coast Guard spokeswoman, said. "He was fishing apparently."

In an update to Twitter posted Wednesday morning, the Coast Guard said that the search for McAuley is still on.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.