Search Underway for Woman Who Went Overboard on Cruise Ship Balcony in Gulf of Mexico
Authorities are searching for a cruise ship passenger who went overboard on Wednesday afternoon.
The Coast Guard received a call around 3 p.m. on Wednesday reporting that a 32-year-old female passenger on the Carnival Valor cruise ship fell into the water about 150 miles from shore of Louisiana, according to a statement.
As of Thursday afternoon, search efforts remain ongoing, the Coast Guard tells PEOPLE.
Carnival Cruise Lines says they "immediately began search and rescue procedures" after the incident occurred.
"Carnival Valor supported the search for a guest who jumped overboard from her balcony on Wednesday afternoon while the ship was at sea," Carnival says in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.
RELATED: U.S. Coast Guard Suspends Search for Woman Who Fell From Her Balcony on Cruise Ship Near Mexico
"The ship's command immediately began search and rescue procedures, returned to the area near where the incident occurred and notified the U.S. Coast Guard. Carnival's CARE team is providing support to the guest's husband who was traveling with her, as well as her family," the statement continues. "Coast Guard officials took over the search effort and released Carnival Valor on Wednesday evening. Our thoughts are with our guest's family."
The U.S. Coast Guard did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.
Although details surrounding the incident have not yet been revealed, FOX affiliate WVUE reported that passengers claim there was a disturbance before she went overboard and that she had been detained with handcuffs by security.
The outlet also reported that passengers say she hit the side of the boat before falling into the water.
The incident occurred as the cruise ship was on its way back to New Orleans following a five-day trip to Mexico, according to Carnival.
The ship arrived at its homeport on Thursday morning and is scheduled to depart on its next cruise Thursday evening.