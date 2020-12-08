Coast Guard Suspends Search for Man, 37, Who Fell Off a Dinner Cruise in Florida

The U.S. Coast Guard said the man was on the dinner-cruise vessel CAPT. JP, and was not wearing a lifejacket when he fell overboard

The search for a missing Florida man has been suspended less than one day after he fell overboard while on a dinner cruise, according to officials.

The United States Coast Guard announced in a press release on Saturday that it had called off search efforts for Joel Henderson following 11.5 hours of searching between east of Cape Coral Bridge and west of Highway 41 near Fort Myers.

Coast Guard officials said Henderson, 37, first went missing on Friday evening after he fell overboard in the Caloosahatchee River while on the dinner-cruise vessel CAPT. JP, which is operated by J.C. Cruises.

Around 8 p.m., watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg received notification of the incident from the cruise ship's operator, who indicated that a male passenger had fallen into the water and was not wearing a lifejacket, according to the release.

Though officials have not disclosed what caused Henderson to fall overboard, NBC affiliate WBBH reported that the Naples man was going from the third deck to the second deck when he slipped due to the rain and fell into the river.

A spokesperson for the J.C. Cruises did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Recalling the moment after Henderson fell in, fellow cruise passenger and witness Vanessa S. told CBS affiliate WINK, "People were seeing he was struggling and wanted to help. So many people were trying to get in the water but the staff would not allow anyone to get in the water."

"He was bobbing, barely keeping his head above water," she added to the outlet. "At that point, he was under the water maybe a minute and we were yelling... He was basically dying in front of us."

Eventually, Vanessa said, Henderson disappeared under the surface of the water.

"He was gone," she recalled to WINK. "We never saw him come back up after that... It was sad. It was really hard to see."

A number of Coast Guard search boats were called to the scene to find Henderson and searched through "much of the night" before picking up again "at first light Saturday," the U.S. Coast Guard said in the release.

Florida Fish and Wildlife, Fort Myers Beach Police and Lee County Sheriff's officers were also part of the search, assisting with underwater side-scan sonar technology.

Their efforts were unsuccessful, and less than 12 hours later, the search was called off.

"Our sincerest condolences go out to the family and friends," Cmdr. Shawn Lansing, deputy commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg, said in Saturday's press release.

"We ask that all mariners keep a sharp lookout while transiting the waterways in the Caloosahatchee River," he added. "Thank you to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Fort Myers Beach Police, and Florida Fish and Wildlife for their response and partnership throughout this challenging search."