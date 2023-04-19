56-Year-Old Climber, a Hiking 'Legend' Who Summited Mt. Everest 10 Times, Dies on Mountain in Nepal

Noel Hanna, an accomplished Irish hiker, died Monday while descending a 26,545-foot mountain in central Nepal's Annapurna mountain range, multiple outlets report.

Hanna had successfully climbed the formidable peak, but died in his tent at camp overnight, according to the BBC. The precise cause of death is unknown. He had not had supplemental oxygen while making the climb, The New York Times reports.

After being discovered, Hanna's body was airlifted to Kathmandu.

Annapurna has a higher death rate than Mt. Everest, per CBS News, and is the world's 10th-highest peak. It has a high risk of avalanches.

Alison Irwin, a representative from the Nepal Ireland Society, told the BBC that Hanna's proudest accomplishment was climbing the exceptionally challenging Burke-Khand summit which reaches 22,775 feet.

"Mountains were his cathedrals," Pat Falvey, a friend and fellow hiker, told RTE. "That's why we do these things, we know they are dangerous but we still love them."

Another hiking colleague, Robbie Marsh, told BBC News Northern Ireland that Hanna had inspired him to quit his job and start his own mountaineering company. "Part of his legacy is that inspiration that he has given people," he told the outlet.

Hanna's body will reportedly be flown back to Finnis, in Ireland, near the spot where he first began hiking.

In a Facebook post, Mourne Mountain Adventures posted a tribute to Hanna, writing, "Very saddened to hear of the passing of Noel Hanna this morning…There is some peace in that he spent his last moments doing what he loved best, such a great man and one of N.Ireland's finest Mountaineers."

Two climbers were rescued from the same mountain on Tuesday, per reports, and another hiker fell into a crevasse but was later rescued.

Hanna's sister, Irene Hunter, told the BBC that her brother — whom she called "a legend" — "loved a view and he just loved people."