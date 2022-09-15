Climber, 22, Dies at Colorado's Black Wall: 'She Died Doing What She Loved,' Dad Says

Maya Humeau, 22, died on Tuesday after falling from a climbing area in Clear Creek County, Colorado

A 22-year-old adventurer and daughter to Olympic athletes died this week after she fell from a climbing area in Colorado.

The parents of Maya Humeau said their daughter was an avid climber who loved "living the Colorado lifestyle."

"She was so happy here," mom Dana Chladek told FOX affiliate KDVR.

Maya died on Tuesday after she fell 100 feet while attempting to traverse the Black Wall, a popular rock climbing area in Mount Spalding, according to CBC affiliate KCNC and NBC affiliate KUSA. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"She was not a daredevil, but she was getting very serious about climbing," her father, Thierry Humeau, told KDVR. "She really loved it."

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said a male companion with Maya called emergency services after the accident. The Alpine Rescue Team, Clear Creek sheriff's deputies, and Flight For Life Colorado responded to the scene, per KCNC.

The sheriff's department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Thursday.

In her final post to Instagram on Sept. 6, Maya shared a video showing a climbing route at Longs Peak in Colorado.

"I'm buzzing after spending an incredible weekend up at the Diamond," she wrote, in part. "I'm blown away by the quality of those routes!!"

Friends left tributes to Maya in the post's comments section, calling her a "special soul" who had "so much joy and happiness."

"Shine On, Maya," wrote Tyson Ferryman. "Your fun loving enthusiasm and perm-smile will be dearly missed by many, including myself. I always looked forward to our next big hug. You inspired me to feel young again. To BE young again."

While speaking to KDVR, Maya's parents said they were Olympic athletes who participated in canoeing and kayaking events. They said Maya, a senior at the University of Colorado Boulder, had an adventurous spirit just like them.

"She started kayaking with us. She went to the Junior World Championships," Chladek said, adding that she and Humeau became concerned when Maya first began climbing. "We were terrified every day. We talked about it a lot, and we always mentioned to her be really careful, double, triple check everything."

Humeau added: "She died doing what she loved to do."

