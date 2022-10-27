"The Girl with a Pearl Earring" is the latest piece of art to be attacked by climate activists.

Three protestors were arrested on Thursday after an attack occurred on the artwork at the Mauritshuis Museum in the Netherlands.

According to the museum, one person glued their head to the glazing that protects the 17th-century painting created by Johannes Vermeer, while another glued their hand to the green wall next to the artwork. The museum reported that a red liquid was also thrown during the attack, but the painting did not appear to be damaged.

The museum announced that "The Girl with a Pearl Earring" will be back on view as soon as possible, while the room the painting is housed in will remain closed to the public.

In a video from the attack, two men can be seen wearing "Just Stop Oil" T-shirts. (Just Stop Oil is a coalition of environmental activists in the United Kingdom.)

As bystanders observe the event, one of the activists asks if they feel outraged, adding: "Where is that feeling when you see our planet being destroyed before our very eyes?"

The latest attack comes about after activists wearing the same attire threw a can of tomato soup on Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" painting displayed in London's National Gallery on Oct. 14. No damage was reported to the painting.

The coalition later announced that the activists were their supporters and that the attack they committed "makes people confront what is a justified response to the threats we now face, what is sacred and what should we do to protect it."

In a separate incident, two activists were arrested by German police after they allegedly threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting. The museum said on Twitter that an "immediate conservation investigation" found that the famed painting sustained no damage from the stunt, given that it is placed behind a layer of protective glass.

"We are in a climate catastrophe and all you are afraid of is tomato soup or mashed potatoes on a painting. You know what I'm afraid of? I'm afraid because science tells us that we won't be able to feed our families in 2050," one protester said, per a translation provided by The Guardian. "Does it take mashed potatoes on a painting to make you listen? This painting is not going to be worth anything if we have to fight over food. When will you finally start to listen? When will you finally start to listen and stop business as usual?"