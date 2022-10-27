Climate Activists Arrested After Protestor Glues Their Head to 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' Painting

The "Girl with a Pearl Earring" painting is the latest art piece from across the globe to be defaced by climate activists

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 27, 2022 09:06 PM
UNSPECIFIED - MARCH 24: Girl with a Pearl Earring, 1665-1666, by Johannes Vermeer (1632-1675), oil on canvas, 44.5x39 cm. The Hague, Mauritshuis (Art Museum) (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)
Photo: DeAgostini/Getty

"The Girl with a Pearl Earring" is the latest piece of art to be attacked by climate activists.

Three protestors were arrested on Thursday after an attack occurred on the artwork at the Mauritshuis Museum in the Netherlands.

According to the museum, one person glued their head to the glazing that protects the 17th-century painting created by Johannes Vermeer, while another glued their hand to the green wall next to the artwork. The museum reported that a red liquid was also thrown during the attack, but the painting did not appear to be damaged.

The museum announced that "The Girl with a Pearl Earring" will be back on view as soon as possible, while the room the painting is housed in will remain closed to the public.

In a video from the attack, two men can be seen wearing "Just Stop Oil" T-shirts. (Just Stop Oil is a coalition of environmental activists in the United Kingdom.)

As bystanders observe the event, one of the activists asks if they feel outraged, adding: "Where is that feeling when you see our planet being destroyed before our very eyes?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The latest attack comes about after activists wearing the same attire threw a can of tomato soup on Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" painting displayed in London's National Gallery on Oct. 14. No damage was reported to the painting.

The coalition later announced that the activists were their supporters and that the attack they committed "makes people confront what is a justified response to the threats we now face, what is sacred and what should we do to protect it."

RELATED VIDEO: Climate Activists Throw Tomato Soup on Vincent Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' at London's National Gallery

In a separate incident, two activists were arrested by German police after they allegedly threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting. The museum said on Twitter that an "immediate conservation investigation" found that the famed painting sustained no damage from the stunt, given that it is placed behind a layer of protective glass.

"We are in a climate catastrophe and all you are afraid of is tomato soup or mashed potatoes on a painting. You know what I'm afraid of? I'm afraid because science tells us that we won't be able to feed our families in 2050," one protester said, per a translation provided by The Guardian. "Does it take mashed potatoes on a painting to make you listen? This painting is not going to be worth anything if we have to fight over food. When will you finally start to listen? When will you finally start to listen and stop business as usual?"

Related Articles
TOPSHOT - This handout picture released on October 23, 2022 by climate mouvement "Last Generation" shows activists of the group being glued underneath the painting "Les Meules" by French artist Claude Monet after pouring mashed potatoes on the artwork in the Barberini museum in Potsdam on October 23, 2022. (Photo by Handout / LAST GENERATION / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /HANDOUT/LAST GENERATION " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Photo by HANDOUT/LAST GENERATION/AFP via Getty Images)
Climate Activists Toss Mashed Potatoes on Painting by French Impressionist Claude Monet in Germany
A handout photo made available by the 'Just Stop Oil' climate activism group of two protesters who threw Heinz Tomato soup at Vincent Van Gogh's 1888 painting 'Sunflowers' at the National Gallery in London, 14 October 2022.
Climate Activists Throw Tomato Soup on Vincent Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' at London's National Gallery
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend the "No Time To Die" World Premiere
King Charles' Wax Figure Smashed with Cake by Environmental Protestors at London Museum
On Sunday 9 October, climate protesters from Extinction Rebellion glued themselves to the glass covering Picasso’s “Massacre in Korea” at the NGV.
Why Climate Activists Are Gluing Their Hands to Treasured Works of Art
Protestors glue themselves to Leonardo Da Vinci - The Last Supper
Climate Protestors Glue Themselves to 500-Year-Old Copy of Leonardo da Vinci's 'The Last Supper'
Show Me the Monet by Banksy at Sothebys London
Banksy's Monet-Inspired Painting Sells for Nearly $10 Million at Auction
The HGTV Home Collection with National Tree Company
Launches We Love! HGTV Releases Its First Holiday Decor Collection, Plus More New Home Products
Card Placeholder Image
Quarantined Couple Creates Gallery, Featuring 'Gerbil with a Pearl Earring,' For Their Gerbils
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Flooding in Kentucky
World Is 'Heading in the Wrong Direction' as Impacts of Climate Change Worsen, UN Warns
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend the "Black Mass" premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin in Toronto, Canada.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Relationship Timeline
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit Army Training Centre Pirbright on September 16, 2022 in Guildford, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the training centre to meet troops from the Commonwealth who have been deployed to the UK in order to take part in the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which will take place on September 19.
Kate Middleton Wears Queen Elizabeth's Pearl Earrings to Greet Troops Ahead of Monarch's Funeral
Mona Lisa
Apparent Climate Activist Throws Cake at Iconic Mona Lisa Painting in Paris: 'Think of the Earth'
Maggie Gyllenhaal and Ramona Sarsgaard attend the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2022 in Paris, France.
Stars Whose Kids We Rarely See