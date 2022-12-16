Harvard Will Have Its First Black Leader as Claudine Gay Is Named University's Next President

"Harvard is where I found my intellectual home," said Gay, who'll be the school's 30th president and the first Black leader in its 386-year history

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner at GLAAD Tidings
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 16, 2022 04:54 PM

Harvard University has made a historic appointment with the school's 30th president.

Claudine Gay, a political scientist who received her Ph.D. in government at the school in 1998 and has served as Edgerley Family Dean for Harvard's Faculty of Arts and Sciences since 2018, has been named the Ivy League institution's first Black president since it was founded in 1636.

"I love this place. Harvard is where I found my intellectual home. It has nurtured and inspired me since I first set foot in the Yard," said Gay, 52, in a speech on Thursday, according to The Harvard Gazette. "I am deeply invested, not only in what Harvard is today, but also in what Harvard's leadership means for the future."

With her election, Gay is also Harvard's second-ever female president in the school's 386-year history, after Drew Gilpin Faust served in the position from 2007 to 2018.

During her speech after Thursday's election results were announced, Gay spoke of her Haitian immigrant parents and their belief "that education opens every door," in addition to reflecting on her years as a graduate student at Harvard.

Harvard Names Claudine Gay University's First Black President in Nearly 400-Year History
Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty

"That Claudine could not possibly have imagined that her path would lead here," she said. "But I carry forward both her excitement, and her belief in the infinite possibility of Harvard."

Gay explained her goals of making Harvard more accessible to more people through scholarships and partnerships with for-profits and nonprofits. "The idea of the Ivory Tower, that is the past, not the future, of academia," she said.

RELATED VIDEO: N.Y. School's First Black Valedictorian Is Heading to Harvard

"We don't exist outside of society, but as part of it," Gay continued. "Harvard has a duty to lean in and engage, and to be in service to the world. Our people, our collections, our research, how we use our convening power in business, in law, in public policy for all of that, our commitment must be to openness and engagement."

Gay will take office July 1, after current President Larry Bacow announced that he would step down at the end of the 2022-2023 school year after serving for five years.

Related Articles
Hippopotamus
2-Year-Old Boy Rescued After Hippo Swallowed 'Half of His Body,' Police Say
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue captain says he's stranded in Peru with around 200 Americans
American Stuck in Peru amid Unrest Says He's Unsure When He'll Be Home with 'Worried' Wife and Kids
600-Mile Wide ‘Space Hurricane’
Scientists Shed New Light on Massive 'Space Hurricanes' That Form Above North Pole — See the Photos!
Sailors Lost at Sea Say They Endured 40-Ft. Waves and Survived on Water-Soaked Beans
Sailors Lost at Sea Say They Endured 40-Ft. Waves, Survived on Water-Soaked Beans Before Rescue
Finlay Butler, Samuel Butler, Thomas Stewart, Jack Johnson
Families Honor 4 Boys, Including Brothers, Who Died After Fall into Icy Lake: 'Gonna Miss You Little Man'
U.S. Coast Guard cutter Maui
Search Underway for Medical Transport Plane with 3 Onboard After It Goes Down Off Hawaii Coast
KEN DELAND/. https://findkendeland.com/. Credit: findkendeland.com
Missing College Student Kenny DeLand Jr. Is Alive in Spain, His Father Says
Cloe Fields and her boyfriend, Christian Zelada survived a car crash on Tuesday when their car fell 300 feet into a canyon in California
Couple Rescued from Remote Calif. Canyon After Car Careens Over Cliff: 'Nothing Short of a Miracle'
Policemen guard a security perimeter as firefighters and rescuers work in a building of the Mas-Du-Taureau quarter where a fire caused many victims, including children, in Vaulx-en-Velin, east of Lyon, south-eastern France, on December 16, 2022.
10 Dead, Including 5 Children, in France Apartment Building Fire
Elon Musk arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2022 theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion". (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Twitter Accounts Belonging to Journalists Who Cover Elon Musk Deactivated as CEO Cites 'Doxxing'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock (13669814l) Former Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles crowns Miss Wisconsin 2022 Grace Stanke as the new 2023 Miss America at the 101st annual Miss America Competition at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Miss America 2023, Uncasville, Connecticut, United States - 14 Dec 2022
Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke Wins Miss America 2023
MSC Meraviglia is docked in Port Canaveral on Oct. 13, 2022.
Woman, 36, Found Dead After Falling from Cruise Ship Off the Florida Coast
a Maryland motorist, left, accepts an onion instead of a traffic citation from Monroe County Sheriff's Office Colonel Lou Caputo, right, costumed as the Grinch, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Marathon, Fla.
Florida Cop Dresses Up as the Grinch — and Hands Out Onions to Some Speeding Drivers
Shortest Man (living) The shortest living man is Afshin Ghaderzadeh (Iran) who measured 65.24 cm (2 ft 1.68 in) in Dubai, UAE, on 13 December 2022
World's Shortest Man, Who's 20 and From Iran, Says Guinness World Records Fame Is 'Like a Dream'
Lauren Elizabeth Thompson
Skeletal Remains Found in Texas Identified as Missing Mother Whose SUV Was Found in a Ditch in 2019
Julia Tinetti and Cassandra Madison, Adriano Luna
Woman Finally Hugs Biological Dad on 'Life-Changing' Trip After She Discovered a Friend Was Her Sister