Classmates Throw Bake Sale to Raise Money for 'Marvelous' 10-Year-Old Girl with Stage 4 Cancer 

A group of Idaho students is stepping up in a sweet way to help a friend with cancer.

"Marvelous Maddie," as many fondly call her, was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in April after seven years of remission. Wanting to help, her North Star Charter School classmate Jerrod Newburn decided to organize a bake sale to raise funds for her family as she faces a long road.

When asked how much he hoped to raise, Jerrod told CBS news station KBOI. "If I could, to be honest, a million dollars."

Should the bake sale sell out, Jerrod said he and his mother Jessica Newburn expect $1,000 will go toward Maddie's family.

"I'm just hoping the community can rally around this family and show them they are not in this alone and we care," Jessica told the outlet. "We love Maddie and we just think they are amazing people.

A fundraiser has also been launched on GoFundMe for those who wish to donate to Maddie's family but are unable to attend the bake sale in person. The campaign — which has so far garnered $1,675 — includes additional info on Maddie's situation.

"A Wilms tumor returned on [Maddie's] left kidney which spread up her inferior vena-cava and had also metastasized to her liver," the page states.

Maddie spent three weeks in the hospital as her condition progressed "very quickly" and began intense chemotherapy treatments "immediately" in an attempt to stop the cancer from spreading further, the page states. She recently underwent an aggressive 13-hour surgery to remove the tumor and impacted organs, according to the campaign.

Once she recovers, Maddie will resume chemotherapy in addition to radiation treatment.

"Through all of this Maddie has continued to smile and keep a positive attitude. She has definitely had some really hard days but she has been so incredibly strong and we are so proud of her," the GoFundMe page states.

"All of her friends, family, and others that care about her reaching out and sharing well wishes and encouragement has been a big part of that," it continues. "Maddie has a smile to share and continues to bring joy to those around her."

Meanwhile, Jerrod is looking forward to next week's event.

"I just really hope she gets through this because she's just a tough, little, nice girl," he told KBOI.