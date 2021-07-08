The funds from sale will be put to good use, according to vice president of community engagement Shay Dial Johnson

Classic Atari Game Found at Goodwill in North Central Texas Sells for More Than $10,000 at Auction

One lucky shopper at a Goodwill in Texas hit the video game jackpot.

A box filled with old video games recently donated to a North Central Texas location contained an item some video game aficionados would only dream of stumbling upon: an incredibly rare Atari game.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Goodwill confirmed to Fox News that a copy of the game "Air Raid" was discovered by one of their employees, Alex Juarez, who was savvy enough to notice the extraordinary find.

After being listed for one week, the game was auctioned off for a whopping $10,590.79. Only 13 copies of the game reportedly exist.

Shay Dial Johnson, vice president of Goodwill's community engagement, said is it among the most valuable items the company's e-commerce department has dealt with.

Juarez's father is a video game connoisseur and helped his son determine which game he had happened across, according to the report. The game's unique T-shaped handle made it fairly easy for Juarez to identify.

Johnson said it is unclear if the person who donated the game knew of its value before giving it to charity. The money raised from selling it, however, will go to good use.