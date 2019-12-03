Class Ring Returned to Late Man’s Brother 52 Years After It Was Lost in Missouri Lake

A long-lost class ring has made its way home more than five decades after it slipped off its late owner’s finger in a Missouri lake.

Amanda Lager first found the Belton High School Class of 1967 ring while on a fishing trip with her dad in the late 1980s at Lake Annette.

“I was bored, digging around in the dirt and I happened to look down and see a shiny little circle in the mud,” she told ABC affiliate KMBC.

Her dad cleaned up the ring and put it away, where it remained until Lager recently discovered it once again as she helped her father move.

Knowing only that its owners’ initials were “B.H.,” Lager did what anyone searching for information in 2019 would do, and headed to Facebook to try and track down the mystery person.

“This person would be 69 to 71 y/o now, possibly September birthday. I’ve had it for 30 years and just found it again. I would love to give to the owner or a family member by Christmas,” she wrote in the post.

Before long, Lager learned that the ring belonged to a Bill Huffman, though sadly, he’d died in 1988 in a single-engine plane crash in Raymore, Missouri.

From family members, she discovered that Huffman had lost the ring saving a drowning victim in 1967, shortly after he’d received it.

RELATED: Woman Finds Engagement Ring Lost in 10 Tons of Trash: ‘Like Finding a Needle in a Haystack’

“I guess the water was so cold that he lost his ring,” his brother Jim Huffman told KMBC.

The sentimental piece of jewelry was given to Jim by Lager in an emotional reunion that was captured by the outlet.

RELATED VIDEO: Engagement Ring Falls Into N.Y.C. Grate

“That’s unbelievable,” Jim said as he held the ring in his hands. “He had a love of adventure … He lived each day to the fullest, I don’t think I’ve ever known anybody that did that.”

RELATED: Man Finds 94-Year-Old’s Wedding Ring 50 Years After She Lost It: ‘I Didn’t Think I’d Ever See It’

The irony that 40-year-old Bill died around the same time Lager found the ring was not lost on her, as she said she felt as though she was “meant to find it” that day and bring it to his family “in the perfect moment.”

“It’s just fate, you know, it’s really something,” Jim said. “God works in mysterious ways.”