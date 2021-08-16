Hayley Arceneaux's Supportive Circle Has Questions About Space Mission (Including Makeup Plans!)

In her latest diary entry for PEOPLE, the civilian astronaut opens up about loved ones who have stood by her from her cancer diagnosis to her space flight

Hayley Arceneaux is heading to space — and along the way, she's taking PEOPLE readers inside her out-of-this-world experience by sharing her personal diary entries. Though the 29-year-old has a career as a physician assistant at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, where she beat cancer at the age of 10, Arceneaux is adding astronaut to her resume by training for the first all-civilian mission into outer space alongside billionaire Jared Isaacman (the Shift4 Payments CEO who is sponsoring the SpaceX flight), Christopher Sembroski and Dr. Sian Proctor. Together they are striving to "inspire support for the lifesaving work of St. Jude," the hospital says of its $200 million fundraising goal. Before the Inspiration4 crew blasts off to space for a three-day mission this fall, check people.com for more entries from Arceneaux's diary.

There's my Inspiration4 crew, and then there's my other crew — a.k.a. "krewe," as we say in Louisiana. I wouldn't be where I am or who I am without my family and friends. As we get closer to launch, I have been trying to spend some quality time with these loved ones, fitting in visits between training.

When I first was allowed to tell people outside of my immediate family the huge news of going to space, I FaceTimed my best friends. I had so much fun taking screenshots of their reactions. The pictures I have of them show confusion, shock and pure excitement. Along the way, they have all been so supportive, even creating t-shirts they're wearing to the launch that say "Hayley's Ground Krewe." (Krewe is a nod to Mardi Gras krewes and our shared Louisiana heritage.) My girls are even creating more merch to help me raise funds for St. Jude to meet the $200 million dollar goal that's been set as part of this mission to help find cures for childhood cancer.

When I was home recently, my friends threw me a small "Lift Off" party with a space-themed cake, moon and star decorations, and my favorite foods: chicken fingers and chips and queso dip. I won't see the krewe again until after I get back from space, but they will be at my launch in Florida and staying there to welcome me back to earth when I splashdown three days later.

Civilian Astronaut Hayley Arceneaux Hayley Arceneaux (right) with her cousin Lauren when Hayley had cancer as a child | Credit: Courtesy Hayley Arceneaux

For some of the training sessions, I've been able to bring family or friends. My cousin Lauren came with me to Orlando last month when I was training at Kennedy Space Center. We got to spend time together after the training days and even went to Epcot with the extended Inspiration4 family and some of the SpaceX team.

When I initially told Lauren I was going to space, she was equally shocked, proud and excited. She then had many questions, including, "Will you be able to wear makeup in space?" Fun fact: I didn't know the answer then, but I know now that we can't bring any powder into the zero-gravity environment (I will, however, have my go-to red lipstick).

Lauren has been by my side since we were little. I have pictures of us when I was going through treatment at St. Jude, me with my bald head and her with blonde locks and both of us wearing matching PJs. She's always been there. She's my sister, my person.

