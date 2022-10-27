The Mississippi River continues to unveil more relics from the past.

Following last week's discovery of human remains and a ferry from the late 1800s to early 1900s, a new treasure has been uncovered as waters levels remain low amid drought conditions.

While walking along the shoreline of the river on Saturday, relic collector Riley Bryant found Civil War-era bullets and a union U.S. cartridge box plate, according to an interview he gave ABC News. He was walking under the I-55 bridge in Memphis when he made the historical discovery. (In a video posted on social media, Bryant described his finds as bullets and a belt buckle).

Bill Shaner, a Civil War historian and lifelong Memphis resident, told ABC News that the location where the relics were found used to be Fort Pickering, a base used for shipping by both Confederates and the Union over the course of the Civil War.

The historian, 63, also said Bryant's discovery was pretty rare. "They are in exceptional condition. It's hard to find a box plate that's that undamaged," Shaner told the outlet. "I couldn't believe it was sticking up in the rocks like that."

"To find it there in such good condition just lying there, it almost gave me a heart attack," Bryant, 21, said in the interview.

Last week, two discoveries were uncovered as drought conditions continued to cause water levels to drop.

One of the discoveries is now being handled by investigators after Mississippi resident Crystal Foster found human bones while walking along the bank on Saturday in Coahoma County, she told NBC affiliate WMC-TV.

"Because these water levels are so low that we knew it was only a short matter of time before human remains were found," Foster told the news station.

According to CNN, the county's medical examiner said the remains include a lower jawbone, rib bones and other unidentified bone fragments. The outlet said investigators plan to take DNA samples from the bones to compare to cases involving missing persons.

"I just hope that the MBI works quickly on this case and is able to identify the victim to the dental records at the very least so that way their family can get closure because that would bring me some peace at least," Foster told WMC-TV.

Outside of Foster's disturbing discovery, a ferry thought to have sunk in the river sometime during the late 1800s to early 1900s has emerged in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, according to the Associated Press.

The ship was found by a local resident as they walked the shore of the river earlier this month, the news agency reported. Parts of the boat were previously spotted when the river experienced low water levels about 30 years ago.

Louisiana state archeologist Chip McGimsey believes the boat may be the wreck of the Brookhill Ferry, which carried passengers and horse carriages across the river and sank during a storm in 1915.

"Eventually the river will come back up and (the ship) will go back underwater," McGimsey told the AP. "That's part of the reason for making the big effort to document it this time — cause she may not be there the next time."