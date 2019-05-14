Circus Performer Hospitalized After Falling from Spinning Wheel in Death-Defying Stunt

A circus performer is on the mend after he plunged to the ground mid-stunt Monday in Ohio.

The Garden Bros. Circus acrobat was taking part in a stunt that required him to maintain balance atop two wheels rotating in a circle at the Huntington Center in Toledo.

As seen in video obtained by local CBS affiliate WTOL, the man does a backflip atop a wheel but fumbles his landing. He can be seen gripping the wheel for a moment as it dips lower, but he eventually lets go and lands on the ground.

The crowd can be heard reacting in shock as first responders rush to the scene.

Huntington General Manager Steve Miller told WTOL the performer was hospitalized Monday and expected to be released the same night.

Miller said he suffered bruises, but no broken bones, and will hopefully rejoin the troupe Tuesday.

The circus has two Tuesday shows scheduled at Huntington, and is slated to continue on, with performances set for nearly every day through June at various venues across the Midwest and California.

Neither Miller nor the Florida-based Stellar Entertainment Group, which operates the circus, immediately responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Though rare, acrobatic performers have made headlines for their death-defying stunts gone awry in the past.

A Cirque du Soleil performer died after falling to the stage during a performance in Florida in March 2018.

Yann Arnaud, an aerialist who had been with the company for more than 15 years, fell while performing an “aerial straps number,” and later died of his injuries at a local hospital.