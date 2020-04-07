4 Easter Sunday Church Services to Livestream from Home amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Image zoom Getty

Easter is on Sunday, April 12, and though coronavirus may prevent people from celebrating together in person, technology has stepped in as a way to bring services into your own home.

Directives regarding religious services and houses of worship vary from state to state, but due to the outbreak, sitting in close quarters with fellow congregants is dangerous (and potentially unlawful).

Enter Facebook Live and other livestreams. Thanks to the internet, religious figures across the world are making sure their services are readily available for watching come Easter Sunday.

For those looking for more than the livestreams listed below, there’s also the newly launched Faith on Facebook Resource Hub, a landing page for places of worship to better connect with their communities. Features include audio-only live streams, a dial-in telephone option and the ability to access videos without signing up for a Facebook account.

1. Pope Francis

Pope Francis celebrated Palm Sunday Mass alone in St. Peter’s Basilica without a congregation for the first time in the Catholic Church’s history, and he’s prepared to do so again on Easter.

The pope will be livestreaming Easter morning mass on Facebook at 11 a.m. in Rome, which is 5 p.m. ET. A special sign language translation for people with hearing disabilities will also be available on YouTube.

2. Pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr.’s Vous Church

Pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr. already has a fan in Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West — he officiated their wedding in 2014 — and now, he’s opening up his services to the rest of the world.

The Miami-based Vous will host live services on Facebook, YouTube and on its website at 8 a.m. ET, 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday, with a Spanish translation available on YouTube at 11 a.m.

3. Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church

Osteen’s non-denominational Houston megachurch regularly livestreams its services to millions of followers, and this Easter is no exception.

Osteen will stream a service at 8:30 a.m. CT and 11 a.m. on Facebook, the church’s website, YouTube, Roku, AppleTV and SiriusXM Channel 128, while a Spanish service with Danilo Montero will stream at 2 p.m.

“This is a great OPPORTUNITY to bring the message of hope to our neighbors, friends, and family,” the Lakewood website says. “We want to encourage you to invite, share and re-post with as many people as possible. People are needing the hope we have in Jesus more than ever before.”

4. Zoe Church Los Angeles

Founded by Pastor Chad Veach, who is friends with celebrities like Chris Pratt and Justin Bieber, Zoe is livestreaming Easter services starting at 8 a.m., and continuing every other hour until 8 p.m.

“We might not be able to gather physically this Easter but HOPE ISN’T CANCELLED! We’ll be at home – but in joy!” the church’s website says.

Viewers can watch on Facebook, YouTube or the church’s website.

Local Churches

Many local Catholic churches are also hosting livestreams on their own Facebook pages and websites. You can search those available in your area by looking into your local archdiocese here.