More Than Two Dozen Injured After Church Bus Plows into Car on Los Angeles Freeway

More than two dozen people were hospitalized over the weekend after a church bus carrying nearly 40 passengers crossed a freeway divider and struck a car, reports say.

Los Angeles fire authorities responded to the “extremely dangerous” wreck around 1 p.m. local time on Sunday on the southbound 405 freeway and found the fronts of both the car and bus severely damaged, officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

“Over 40 total patients were evaluated by firefighters with 25 being transported,” the statement continued. “Five adults, ranging in age from 30 – 88 years old transported in serious condition.”

There were 37 passengers on the private charter bus that afternoon, KCBS reported. The passengers were coming from a church event in Inglewood and returning to their church in Pacoima, KCBS reported, citing the California Highway Patrol.

LAFD

RELATED: 20 Killed in ‘Horrific’ Limousine Crash Involving Birthday Party in Upstate New York

The driver of the bus was a 40-year-old woman who was listed in critical condition after the crash, according to KCBS. There were children on the bus, but it is unclear whether they sustained any injuries.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash. Neither officials with the fire department nor the CHP immediately responded to requests for comment from PEOPLE.

Authorities closed the freeway as a result of the crash.

“Freeway incidents are just plain dangerous,” fire officials wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday. “We’re grateful for our [partners] in safety.”

The incident is the latest multi-victim crash to make headlines in recent weeks. Earlier this month, 18 people died in Schoharie, New York, when the 2011 Ford Excursion limousine they were riding in failed to stop at an intersection, causing it to collide with a parked 2015 Toyota Highlander and ultimately fall into a ravine, according to the Daily Gazette.

Everyone in the limousine died and two nearby pedestrians were struck and killed, bringing the death toll to 20, authorities have said.