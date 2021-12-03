"It was like an explosion," said Marlton resident Kim Paradise

Unexplained Chunk of Ice Crashes Through N.J. Family's Ceiling as Mom Tends to Baby in Kitchen

A New Jersey family is grateful to be alive and uninjured after a massive chunk of ice came crashing through their ceiling.

Kim Paradise told ABC affiliate WPVI that she was inside her Marlton home with her family on Thursday evening when the scary incident unfolded around 6 p.m.

"I was giving my baby his medicine, and we just walked out [of the kitchen]," she recalled to the outlet. "And we heard something come through, it was like an explosion."

Unsure of what had just occurred, Paradise said she called for her husband to check on their home.

The pair then walked into the kitchen, where they found a "hole in the roof, and ice was everywhere," Paradise said.

It was a terrifying discovery for the New Jersey mom, who noted to WPVI that the massive chunk of ice came through the very place she had been standing just "seconds earlier with my baby."

The ice was so large and heavy that it ended up ripping the kitchen cabinet doors off its hinges, according to WPVI.

Frozen ice debris not only littered her kitchen but was also spotted outside of Paradise's home, which was captured in several photos by WPVI video journalist Mike Nik.

"There's ice outside on the grass," Paradise explained to the outlet. "There's ice in our backyard, on our roof."

At this time, it is unclear where the ice came from.

The Paradises believe the chunk may have fallen from a plane that was passing over their house but have not yet been able to confirm their theory.

According to New Jersey radio station 101.5, the most common type of ice that falls from a plane is called "blue ice" and forms when the plane's bathroom holding tank leaks, freezes and falls off.

However, the ice that hit the Paradise family's home was clear, not blue.

Clear ice typically forms on the plane's surface due to moisture in the air, the outlet reported. In those cases, the ice falls off in sheets, not chunks.

There have been cases where ice has formed around gears, struts and tail sections of a plane while it's flying through damp clouds. In those situations, the ice breaks off in chunks, according to the radio station.

Since the air in the area was damp with windy conditions on Thursday, according to 101.5 chief meteorologist Dan Zarrow, it appears a plane could possibly be the source of the mysterious chunk.