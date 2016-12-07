As a Christmas tree salesman, Kim DeGagne has a lot riding on every holiday season, but this year was different.

DeGagne was diagnosed with incurable multiple myeloma in 2013 and he slated one last romantic getaway with his wife this Christmas, to Hawaii. On Saturday night, thanks to a boost of attention to his story from local media, he sold out his entire stock of trees from his McKenzie Towne, Calgary, lot, a month early.

“Usually, the man likes to be strong and support and do stuff for his wife and I haven’t been able to that and this would allow me to do something,” DeGagne told The Calgary Eyeopener.

But this season, he explained, “I’ve had an amazing amount of traffic. I’ve been selling an average of 20 trees a night during the week. Last year I sold an average of seven.”

There is one caveat to the otherwise heartwarming story: Because of restrictions placed on DeGagne due to his chemotherapy treatments and a pending stem cell transplant, he and his wife may not to get to their trip for another six to eight months.

“But we’re going to go,” DeGagne reassured the CBC. “I’ve never been there. I believe it’s very romantic, and my wife and I love each other to death. I just think it would be pretty special for the two of us.”