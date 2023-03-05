TikTok Stars Taylor and Soph Are Married! Inside Their 'Timeless' South Carolina Wedding

Taylor Watts and Sophia Hill are officially husband and wife!

The Christian TikTok stars known as Taylor and Soph exchanged traditional vows at Heyward Manor, a 650-acre tree farm in Iva, S.C., on Saturday during their "classy and timeless" ceremony.

Ahead of their nuptials, the pair told PEOPLE they couldn't wait for their big day.

"I'm most looking forward to Sophia walking down the aisle," says Watts, 21. "First seeing her I feel like the moment of realization like that, 'Wow, we're about to be united into one. We're about to become one.' "

Ryanne ODonnell Photography, LLC

In a dress by Stella York, the bride walked down the aisle to "Gratitude" by Brandon Lake on her way to the altar, where she joined Watts and their 12 bridesmaids and groomsmen.

Following the ceremony, a buffet style dinner of house and Caesar salad, antipasto, beef, grilled chicken and three different types of pastas were served before the couple cut into their four-tiered vanilla and buttercream wedding cake.

Ryanne ODonnell Photography, LLC

In posts leading up to wedding day, the couple told social media followers that subscribers to their YouTube channel could get an invite. "We're so excited. You'll literally be able to come from the start of the wedding to the end," Hill said in a post urging people to subscribe. "We'll see you at the wedding."

The couple first connected in February 2020. "We were in our hometown, and we met through some mutual friends," says Hill. "Taylor and I, we started chatting and then we were dating within a week."

Watts popped the question with a ring by Helzberg Diamonds on Nov. 28, 2022.

Ryanne ODonnell Photography, LLC

"We saw no benefit in having a long engagement and we had no true reason to wait," says Hill. "I've looked forward to wedding planning my entire life. I always knew I wanted to do a fun wedding. With it being such a short period of time to plan, it was stressful at times. But overall, it was just really fun. And we wouldn't change anything about having a short engagement."

Hill did the bulk of the wedding planning but says her husband offered his input in one department.

Ryanne ODonnell Photography, LLC

"I helped pick the food," he says. "I picked Italian. That I had a big hand in, but other than that, colors or schemes or anything like that, not my thing."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Now that they're setting into married life, Hill and Watts are looking forward to their future and sharing a home once he finishes classes at the University of Georgia.

Ryanne ODonnell Photography, LLC

"I'm super excited to just be able to live together," says Hill. "Right now, it's not crazy long distance but with him being at school — it's only an hour and a half away — it's somewhat of a long distance."

Watts is also ready to move in with his new wife — and perhaps start a family soon. "I'll just be excited when we can live together and have our own house and be able to do routines together and everything and life together," he says. "And I'm also just very excited to have lots of babies. When we get married, I don't think we'll wait very long. And then once we start, we'll probably keep going for a couple!"