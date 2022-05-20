Christian Cooper, Man Falsely Accused in Viral Central Park Police Call, Stars in New Bird-Watching TV Show

Life-long birder Christian Cooper takes us into the wild, wonderful and unpredictable world of birds

Life-long birder Christian Cooper takes us into the wild, wonderful and unpredictable world of birds

Christian Cooper, a Black birdwatcher who made headlines in 2020 after a white woman called the cops on him in Central Park and falsely accused him of threatening her, is putting his love of birds in the spotlight.

This week, National Geographic announced that Cooper will host a new series called Extraordinary Birder.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Life-long birder Christian Cooper takes us into the wild, wonderful and unpredictable world of birds," the network wrote in a press release.

"Whether braving stormy seas in Alaska for puffins, trekking into rainforests in Puerto Rico for parrots, or scaling a bridge in Manhattan for a peregrine falcon, he does whatever it takes to learn about these extraordinary feathered creatures and show us the remarkable world in the sky above," the network added.

Although a release date has yet to be announced, Cooper told The New York Times on Tuesday that he's already finished filming six episodes.

"I love spreading the gospel of birding," he told the newspaper, noting that he "was in all" after being approached about the idea over a year ago.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for what he hopes the show will be able to achieve, Cooper — a former editor for Marvel Comics who also previously served as a member of the board of directors for GLAAD — told the Times that he wants to get people to "really start appreciating the absolutely spectacular creatures that we have among us."