Christ the Redeemer Statue Lights Up as a Doctor to Honor Health Care Workers Fighting Coronavirus

Brazil is showing its support for the millions of health care workers around the world who continue to fight against COVID-19.

On Sunday, the country illuminated a doctor’s uniform and several images to honor health care heroes on the iconic Christo Redentor (Christ the Redeemer) statue, which overlooks the city of Rio de Janeiro.

The moving display was captured on video, showing the 125-foot-tall statue appearing to wear a white coat and stethoscope around its neck with the words “Thank you” written in several languages below.

Other images of medical personnel in their scrubs and masks were displayed on the statue’s body alongside the hashtags “#FiqueEmCasa” and “#EstamosJuntos,” which respectively means “stay at home” and “we are in this together” in Portuguese, the country’s official language.

Image zoom Christ the Redeemer Silvia Izquierdo/AP/Shutterstock

At another point during the video, flags of the different nations around the world were displayed on the statue’s body and the word “hope” was written toward the bottom in each country’s official language.

Illustrations by children were also featured, showing positive words and symbols of encouragement, such as “everything will be all right” with rainbows and hearts.

The touching tribute was presented during a private Easter mass on ‎Corcovado mountain‎ in Rio de Janeiro, led by the city’s Archbishop, Dom Orani Tempesta, according to Newsweek.

Christians were able to follow along with the service from their homes through a live broadcast, which streamed on Facebook among other platforms, the outlet reported.

Image zoom Christ the Redeemer Silvia Izquierdo/AP/Shutterstock

Image zoom Christ the Redeemer Antonio Lacerda/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The statue display is the latest tribute to health care workers, who have been tirelessly risking their lives to treat patients with COVID-19 amid the global pandemic.

For nearly two weeks, residents around Europe have stood outside their balconies and doorsteps to applaud and cheer in solidarity for doctors and nurses everywhere.

In Spain, reports show internet usage in the country has plummeted at 8 p.m., right when people sign off to participate in the round of applause.

In New York, a #ClapBecauseWeCare initiative was established, where residents show their gratitude each night at 7 p.m. for doctors, nurses, health care personnel and other essential workers putting themselves in danger to keep the country running.

The Empire State Building also recognized those working on the frontlines of the crisis by flashing a red siren on the building each night, similar to an ambulance siren, to symbolize the “heartbeat of America,” according to the building’s Twitter account.

As of Monday, there have been at least 1,850,000 cases and 117,000 deaths attributed to coronavirus worldwide, according to the New York Times.

In Brazil, at least 22,625 cases and 1,245 deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, the United States currently leads the world with at least 571,694 cases and 23,036 deaths reported, according to the Times.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.