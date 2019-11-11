Ozzy Osbourne, Chris Pratt, Jenna Bush Hager & More Celebrate Veterans Day: 'Eternally Grateful'

Image zoom Ozzy Osbourne, Chris Pratt, Jenna Bush Hager Greg Doherty/Getty; Steve Granitz/WireImage; Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

Veterans Day is in full swing, and celebrities are honoring the special military men and women in their lives with heartfelt social media tributes.

The annual holiday takes place on Monday, and has inspired stars to share photos and memories of the people close to them who have served their country.

Rosie O’Donnell, 56, shared a photo of her son Parker, 24, dressed in uniform, to Twitter, writing, “Happy Veterans Day to all serving and those who have served #marines.”

happy veterans day to all serving and those who have served #marines pic.twitter.com/EERCryQaRq — ROSIE (@Rosie) November 11, 2019

Richard Marx, meanwhile, and Maria Shriver both took a moment to remember their late fathers, both of whom served during World War II, with black-and-white photos.

“My thoughts today are of my dad, who served in the US Army in Japan during World War II,” the singer, 56, wrote of his father, musician Dick Marx, who died in 1997. “I am eternally grateful and appreciative of all the men and women who have served and continue to serve this country. Thank you. #VeteransDay”

My thoughts today are of my dad, who served in the US Army in Japan during World War II. I am eternally grateful and appreciative of all the men and women who have served and continue to serve this country. Thank you. #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/BSWNurEO5Y — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) November 11, 2019

Shriver, 64, shared a similar message dedicated to Sargent Shriver, a Navy veteran who died in 2011.

“On this day, I salute all those who have served and are still serving. They step up for our country in every way,” she wrote. “I grew up with a father who served in the @usnavy and always spoke about the patriotism, honor, and duty that came with service. #VeteransDay”

On this day, I salute all those who have served and are still serving. They step up for our country in every way. I grew up with a father who served in the @usnavy and always spoke about the patriotism, honor, and duty that came with service. #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/O4Qe4QLIfz — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) November 11, 2019

Television legend Norman Lear also weighed in, sharing a photo from his own days on the battle front.

Lear, 97, enlisted in the Army in 1942 and was an Air Medal recipient, according to CNN.

“Across 35 bomb runs for the 15th Air Force in the Western theatre — oh how we depended on one another. I could not be more grateful for having each of them to remember. #VeteransDay,” he wrote on Twitter.

Across 35 bomb runs for the 15th Air Force in the Western theatre — oh how we depended on one another. I could not be more grateful for having each of them to remember. #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/oy9ehuM4GE — Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) November 11, 2019

Ozzy Osbourne shared a photo, too, recalling the time he played a USO show at Camp Casey in South Korea in 2002, according to an MTV report at the time.

“Happy #VeteransDay to all the service men out there. Thank you to all our troops for your service!” the 70-year-old rocker wrote.

Happy #VeteransDay to all the service men out there.

Thank you to all our troops for your service!

Photo at Camp Casey in South Korea pic.twitter.com/AuqX1k9Phx — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) November 11, 2019

Chris Pratt shared love for his older brother Cully, writing on Instagram that the Army veteran “taught me everything.”

“The more we can look at our veterans for who they are, actual people, with siblings and parents, with children and funny pasts – the more we can approach our relationships to them with compassion and understanding,” the actor, 40, wrote in his lengthy caption.

Jenna Bush Hager, who returned to the Today show from maternity leave on Monday following the birth of her son Hal in August, posted an Instagram thanking those who have given their all for the United States.

“Good morning! Feeling full of gratitude for so much today: our beautiful country that is free thanks to all of those who serve, my children who woke up at 5am, finding me in the shower saying “Mama, we need to give you a hug on your first day at work” (not sure how their dad felt about the early wakeup!)” the star, 37, joked. “And feeling so thankful that I love what I do—this place and the people who I adore—make leaving a darling little man and his sisters so much easier.”

"As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them." – John F. Kennedy #VeteransDay (📷 @AP) pic.twitter.com/HN8xp5of4V — Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) November 11, 2019

My family and I salute all those who serve this and every #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/qjXEhJ8h8L — Michael Chiklis (@MichaelChiklis) November 11, 2019

Every day we are thankful to our Veterans for their service and sacrifice. We celebrate #VeteransDay to honor all who have served and are currently serving in our armed forces. We are grateful and thank you for our freedom. God Bless America. pic.twitter.com/rcA94vygGY — Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) November 11, 2019

On behalf of the cast and crew of #SEALTeam, thank you veterans. We salute you. 🇺🇸 #VeteransDay @david_boreanaz pic.twitter.com/YEsJCqClGi — SEAL Team (@SEALTeamCBS) November 11, 2019