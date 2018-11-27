Man Holds on for His Life During Hang Gliding Ride After Realizing He Was Never Strapped In

A tourist visiting Switzerland had a “near-death experience” when his first time hang gliding took a terrifying turn.

Chris Gursky, a Florida photographer, shared video footage of the incident that left him clinging for his life when his safety harness was not attached to the aircraft.

“I had to hang on for my life!” Gursky wrote in the YouTube video’s description. “The landing was a rough one, but I lived to tell the story.”

In the video, Gursky appeared to hold onto the pilot just before taking off from the mountain ledge. Soon, the pair appeared to realize what happened, and Gursky is shown holding on to the aircraft with his hands.

The pair flew over trees as the pilot worked to quickly get to the landing area.

“Can’t hold on much longer!” Gursky wrote in the video, as he later appeared to hold on to both the aircraft and one of the pilot’s legs.

As they got closer to the ground, Gursky is shown dropping from the aircraft, injuring his right wrist and tearing his left bicep, according to the video.

“This was the first day of our vacation in Switzerland,” he wrote in the video.

“While the pilot made a critical error in our pre-flight setup by not attaching me to the glider, he did all he could to get me down to the ground as quickly as possible, while grabbing on to my harness and flying with one hand.”

After the incident, Gursky wrote on Facebook that he remembered looking down and thinking “this is it,” according to CBS News.

Despite the ordeal, Gursky plans to take to the skies again.

“I will go Hang Gliding again as I did not get to enjoy my first flight,” he wrote in the video.