Chris Cline, a West Virginia coal billionaire, Republican donor and philanthropist, was among seven people killed Thursday in a helicopter crash en route to Florida, according to multiple news reports.

The helicopter carrying 60-year-old Cline and others smashed into the water shortly after leaving Grand Cay, an island in the Bahamas, while headed for Fort Lauderdale, The New York Times reported.

The helicopter had seven people aboard, all of whom died, according to CBS News. The victims included three men and four women, according to the Associated Press.

The other victims’ identities had not yet been confirmed but were expected Friday afternoon, the Times reported. A West Virginia church posted on Facebook that one of Cline’s daughters appeared to be on the helicopter with him.

The group had headed for Florida because of a possible illness, according to the Beckley Register-Herald, citing friends’ accounts.

The cause of the crash was unclear but an investigation was underway, according to the AP. However, police told the outlet that it appeared there was no distress call before the helicopter went down.

The crash was first reported to authorities about 5 p.m. Thursday, the Times reported.

Cline, whose net worth was $1.8 billion, according to Forbes, was remembered as a generous and enterprising spirit. His 61st birthday would have been on Friday, according to the Times.

“Today we lost a WV superstar and I lost a very close friend,” West Virginia’s governor, Jim Justice, wrote on Twitter Thursday. “Our families go back to the beginning of the Cline empire – Pioneer Fuel. Chris Cline built an empire and on every occasion was always there to give. What a wonderful, loving, and giving man.”

“I just love him with all my soul,” Justice told the Register-Herald. “People couldn’t even imagine this.”

Cline, a native of Beckley, West Virginia, began working in the state’s coal mines at age 22, according to CNN. He later founded the Cline Group and Foresight Energy, both in the mining and energy industries. In 2015, he sold a stake in the latter for $1.4 billion, according to Forbes.

He was a major donor to leading Republican politicians, including former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump, the Times reported.

Cline also donated extensively to his alma mater Marshall University.

“The entire Marshall community is in disbelief and shock over the sad news of this tragic accident that took the life of a prominent Son of Marshall and so many others,” University President Jerome A. Gilbert said in a statement, according to CBS. “Our hearts are heavy. Chris’s generosity to our research and athletics programs has made a mark on Marshall University and our students for many years to come. I am praying for his family.”

“Chris is a father and very low-key,” a source close to him previously told PEOPLE. “He travels for business and has a home in West Virginia. He has a very diversified life and is always busy with something.”

That year he was linked to Elin Nordegren, ex-wife of Tiger Woods, with whom she shares two children.

She and Cline first met in 2011 when she bought a property next to his, PEOPLE reported in 2014. They together to Haiti on a church mission in 2012 and she did work with the child-welfare organization Place of Hope after he introduced her to it.

In an interview with PEOPLE in 2014, Nordegren, 39, demurred on her relationship with Cline saying only, “Chris and I, since we’ve been close, have decided not to talk about [it].”

She said then: “I’m happy.”