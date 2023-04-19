Chinese Acrobat Falls to Her Death While Performing Mid-Air Routine with Her Husband: Reports

The couple apparently missed a transition during the flying-trapeze act before the 37-year-old woman fell to the stage, which was reportedly not equipped with a safety net or crash pad

By
Published on April 19, 2023 04:20 PM
aerial acrobat
Photo: Getty

A Chinese acrobat has died after she fell while performing a mid-air routine with her partner, according to multiple reports.

The woman, whose surname is Sun, was performing with her husband near the city of Suzhou in central Anhui province on Saturday, according to the BBC and CNN.

The woman, 37, and her husband, identified by the surname Zhang, missed a transition during the flying-trapeze act, causing Sun to fall the ground, per The Independent.

There was no safety net or crash mat below the performers, CNN reports.

Footage of the incident, which has gone viral on various social media sites, shows Zhang attempting to catch Sun with his legs after she lost her grip.

She was transported to a hospital, but died of her injuries, per the reports.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Tongqiao government said Saturday's incident has been ruled an accident, according to CNN.

A manager of the company that put on the performance touted the pair as experienced acrobats, according to The Independent.

The manager, surnamed Wag, said Sun did not buckle a safety belt prior to the routine, per the report.

The manager also said the couple had an argument the night of the incident, but Zhang said that was not the case. The man also said he'd had "a good relationship" with his wife.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a statement, the Tongqiao government said Sun and Zhang were performing at an event hosted by a local farm business owner, CNN reported.

Investigators reportedly learned the Anhui Yaxi Performing Arts Media Company, which was contracted to run the performance, did not receive proper approval from local authorities before Saturday's show, per the report.

Officials also do not believe proper safety measures were taken ahead of the deadly incident, according to CNN.

The Tongqiao government said the company has agreed to compensate Sun's family following her death.

Related Articles
Elderly Couple Dies After Eating Poisonous Pufferfish
Elderly Couple Dies After Unknowingly Eating Poisonous Pufferfish for Lunch in Malaysia
2 dead, 1 injured in medical helicopter crash in Alabama
Pilot and Nurse Dead, 1 Crew Member Injured After Medical Helicopter Crashes While Landing in Alabama
Patricia Borges is interviewed at Reading Hospital in West Reading, Pa., on . Borges was pulled alive from the rubble of the R.M. Palmer Co. factory, a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pa., after an explosion that killed seven co-workers. Borges says her arm caught fire as flames engulfed the ruined building - and then she fell through the floor into a vat of liquid chocolate
Woman Says Falling into Liquid Chocolate Saved Her Life at Penn. Factory Explosion That Killed 7
Calif. Woman Hospitalized After Strangers Pranked Her on Social Media at Target
Calif. Mom of 2 Hospitalized After Strangers Put Bucket on Her Head for Social Media Prank: 'Not Funny'
Christopher DiPrima
'Academically Gifted' Student, 15, Dies in Ski Accident on Familiar N.H. Trail: 'Very Special Kid'
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew listens to questions from U.S. representatives during his testimony at a Congressional hearing on TikTok in Washington, DC on March 23rd, 2023
Who Is TikTok CEO Shou Chew? Everything to Know
Mandatory Credit: Photo by BIJAYA NEUPANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13715777c) Rescue teams work at the crash site of a Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft in Pokhara, central Nepal, 15 January 2023. A Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft carrying 72 people on board, 68 passengers and 4 crew members, crashed into a gorge while trying to land at the Pokhara International Airport. According to a statement from the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), at least 68 people were confirmed dead. Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft carrying 68 passengers and 4 crew members crashes in Pokhara, Nepal - 15 Jan 2023
Co-Pilot in Nepal Crash Learned How to Fly After Her Pilot Husband Died in 2006 Crash
Hiking trail through the woods of Rancho San Antonio County Park, Santa Cruz mountains, Cupertino, Santa Clara county, California
Mom Dies After Tree Falls on Her While Hiking with Son's Boy Scout Troop on Popular Calif. Trail
Arne Espeel
Arne Espeel, 25-Year-Old Belgian Soccer Player, Dies After Saving Penalty: 'This Is a Disaster'
Diego Barria
Missing Man's Family Spotted His Tattoo on Human Remains Found in Shark Caught by Fishermen: Reports
A Fentanyl Citrate vial on a green background
Family Sues Airbnb, Property Owner After Toddler Dies of Fentanyl Overdose on Vacation
syria-turkey earthquake
Turkey-Syria Earthquake Death Toll Reaches 20,000: 'We Can Call It the Disaster of the Century'
Newborn baby pulled alive from the rubble of a home in northern Syria
Newborn Baby Rescued from Rubble in Syria as Earthquake Death Toll Soars Past 6,000
Hurricane Ridge Utah
Utah Teen Dead After 150-Ft. Fall from Cliff in Second Hiking Tragedy in 8 Days: 'It Devastates Us'
Turnip Rock on Lake Huron in Port Austin Michigan. An underwater view shows rocks under the clear surface of the water
Three More Flying Objects Have Been Shot Down by Military Since the Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon
MISSING CHILD: Athena Strand, 7, Paradise, Texas
Mother of Athena Strand, 7, Joins Child's Father in Suing FedEx After Their Daughter's Death