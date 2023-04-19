A Chinese acrobat has died after she fell while performing a mid-air routine with her partner, according to multiple reports.

The woman, whose surname is Sun, was performing with her husband near the city of Suzhou in central Anhui province on Saturday, according to the BBC and CNN.

The woman, 37, and her husband, identified by the surname Zhang, missed a transition during the flying-trapeze act, causing Sun to fall the ground, per The Independent.

There was no safety net or crash mat below the performers, CNN reports.

Footage of the incident, which has gone viral on various social media sites, shows Zhang attempting to catch Sun with his legs after she lost her grip.

She was transported to a hospital, but died of her injuries, per the reports.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Tongqiao government said Saturday's incident has been ruled an accident, according to CNN.

A manager of the company that put on the performance touted the pair as experienced acrobats, according to The Independent.

The manager, surnamed Wag, said Sun did not buckle a safety belt prior to the routine, per the report.

The manager also said the couple had an argument the night of the incident, but Zhang said that was not the case. The man also said he'd had "a good relationship" with his wife.

In a statement, the Tongqiao government said Sun and Zhang were performing at an event hosted by a local farm business owner, CNN reported.

Investigators reportedly learned the Anhui Yaxi Performing Arts Media Company, which was contracted to run the performance, did not receive proper approval from local authorities before Saturday's show, per the report.

Officials also do not believe proper safety measures were taken ahead of the deadly incident, according to CNN.

The Tongqiao government said the company has agreed to compensate Sun's family following her death.