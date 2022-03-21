China Eastern Airlines Flight Crashes in Southern China with 132 People on Board
A plane carrying over 130 people crashed in the mountains of southern China on Monday, authorities have announced.
A Boeing-737, operated by China Eastern Airlines, was traveling from Kunming to Guangzhou when it lost contact around 2:15 p.m. and crashed in the city of Wuzhou around 2:30 p.m., the Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement. There were 123 passengers and nine crew members aboard.
The number of casualties has not yet been confirmed.
Videos shared online of the accident show the crash causing a mountain fire. The CAAC said it "activated the emergency mechanism" and sent a rescue team to the scene.
Nearly 1,000 firefighters and 100 other emergency personnel were dispatched to the "heavily wooded" area, The New York Times reported. According to the outlet, the fire has since been extinguished.
Local news outlet CCTV reported that Chinese president Xi Jinping was "shocked" by the tragedy and mobilized first responders to "handle the aftermath in a proper manner."
"Ensure the absolute safety of civil aviation operations," Jinping stressed.
The Aviation Safety Network shared video footage of debris from the crash, adding that the organization is monitoring the situation.
Following the crash, China Eastern Airlines made the homepage of its website black and white as a sign of mourning.