China's ruling party is, at last, easing its birth restrictions in order to combat the rapid aging of the country's population

After 41 Years of Birth Limits, China to Allow Couples to Have Three Children

The Communist Party of China (CPC) is easing the country's birth limits and allowing couples to have three children as the current population ages rapidly.

On Monday, a meeting with the CPC leadership — including President Xi Jinping — was held to discuss "measures to actively address the aging of the population" over the next five years, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

Married couples will now be able to have up to three children with government support provided. The announcement comes over five years after China ended its longstanding one-child policy and allowed couples to have two children. Birth limits in China were first introduced in 1980 in order to restrain population growth.

"Implementing the policy and relevant supporting measures will help improve China's population structure, actively respond to the aging population, and preserve the country's human resource advantages," the news agency's report stated.

A census released earlier this month showed that, despite the eased birth restrictions, only 12 million babies were born in China last year. It marked the fourth year in a row with a falling birth rate, the Wall Street Journal reported.

"Evidence in other countries suggests that, once [the] birthrate is on a downward trend, it is difficult to … reverse it," Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Chinese hedge fund Pinpoint Asset Management, told the outlet.

During Monday's meeting, CPC leaders also discussed increasing the retirement age in order to allow continued health services and pension. China currently has one of the world's lowest retirement ages — 60 for most men and 50 for most women.