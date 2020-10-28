Apollo Creed! Subway Hoagie! Philly Hospital Dresses NICU Babies in Adorable Halloween Costumes

"We're not sure we could pick a winner - they're all so sweet!" the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia wrote of their Newborn/Infant Intensive Care Unit babies

Halloween is a few days away, but the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) is providing the world with an early treat!

On Tuesday, the hospital posted a number of photos to their Facebook page, showing the babies from their Newborn/Infant Intensive Care Unit dressed up in adorable Halloween costumes.

Rocking everything from Sully from Monster's Inc. to Apollo Creed from the Rocky films, the babies are sure to bring a smile to your face, especially amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Along with the memorable film characters, the youngsters were dressed as a Crazy Cat Lady, a Subway sandwich, a pig, a pumpkin and a gray kitten.

Of course, no good costume is complete without props so it was only fitting that the Apollo Creed baby had boxing gloves, while the Crazy Cat Lady posed beside two stuffed animal cats and some kitty treats.

"While Halloween this year will look and feel a little different, our Newborn/Infant Intensive Care Unit families and staff still found a way to have some fun!" the hospital captioned the post, which has been shared more than 1,000 times.

"With costumes like a 'crazy cat lady', a sandwich (or as we say in Philadelphia, a 'hoagie'!), and the traditional pumpkin, we're not sure we could pick a winner - they're all so sweet!" they added.

Almost immediately after the photos were posted, followers of CHOP were quick to commend them for the sweet content.

"This definitely made my day," wrote one user, while another simply added, "heart [is] melting."

"They are all beautiful and they are all winners. God bless them!" commented someone else.

"I'm saving this for later, so whenever I'm grumpy I can smile," wrote another user.

In addition to gushing over the babies' costumes, others made a point to praise the NICU nurses for all they do.

"Aww how adorable. Takes a very special person to be a NICU nurse," wrote one user.