See PEOPLE's Incredible 20-Year Journey Documenting the Children Whose Dads Died on 9/11

For nearly two decades, PEOPLE has documented the journey of children whose fathers died on 9/11, before they were born, from newborns in their mother's arms through their teen years. (At right, a 2002 PEOPLE cover featuring 31 moms and babies left behind.)

Now as they come of age, four of these young adults share their next chapter in a new documentary, Rebuilding Hope: The Children of 9/11. Produced by Talos Films in association with PEOPLE and directed by Ellen Goosenberg Kent, the film will stream on discovery+ beginning Sept 7.