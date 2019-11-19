Children Playing Hide-and-Seek Discover Dead Man's Body Outside of Texas Apartment Complex

Image zoom The Bellevue apartments Google Maps

A hide-and-seek game took a grim turn this weekend after a group of children came across a dead man’s body outside of a Texas apartment complex.

The kids made the gruesome discovery on Saturday afternoon as they were playing the classic childhood game outside of The Park at Bellevue apartment complex in Fort Worth, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and WFAA reports.

Officers with the Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) arrived at the 9000 block of N Normandale Street just short of 1 p.m. after receiving reports of the body, according to the outlets.

At this time, it is unclear how the man died, the manner in which he died, and how long his body had been outside the complex before the children made the discovery.

A spokesperson for the FWPD tells PEOPLE that the incident is still being investigated and that they are withholding information as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 817-392-4330.