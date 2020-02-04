4 Children — Including 2-Year-Old — Found Alive After Going Missing Overnight in Alaska Blizzard

Alaska State Troopers

Four children who went missing in rural Alaska on Sunday during a blizzard have been found alive.

According to the Alaska Department of Public Safety, the four missing kids were located 18 miles away from their small rural village of Nunam Iqua on Monday afternoon. The children were then transported in a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter to a local hospital, where they are now being treated for “severe hypothermia.”

“The kids are doing fine,” a representative with Emmonak Search and Rescue told CNN. “I talked to the grandpa. They were cold and hungry.”

The representative added to the outlet that the blizzard may have affected the children’s “sense of direction,” causing them to get lost.

According to officials, the children were identified as Christopher Johnson, 14, Frank Johnson, 8, Ethan Camille, 7, and Trey Camille, 2.

On Sunday, Alaska State Troopers had received a report that the four kids had not returned from a “snowmachine ride” near their village that day. The Army National Guard and the U.S. Coast Guard were brought in to help the search, though officials said “reduced visibility” from the blizzard “hampered” efforts at first.

Nunam Iqua, a village with an estimated population of less than 200 people, was in the midst of a winter storm on Sunday that the National Weather Service warned could cause extremely low wind chills and the possibility of frostbite on exposed skin in less than 10 minutes, according to CNN.

“It immediately brought me to tears,” Alphonso Thomas, the father of 2-year-old Trey, told KTUU of the children’s rescue. “I never would have thought that he would make it. Being two and with weather like that, people usually don’t make it … tough kids, all of them.”