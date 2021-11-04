Photographer Shines Spotlight on Kids and Adults with Down Syndrome in 'Believe With Me' Series

For the past seven years, Canadian photographer Hilary Gauld-Camilleri has snapped portraits of children and adults with Down syndrome to shift misconceptions and promote visibility. Her most recent project is the "Believe with Me" series, which highlights 46 individuals who are working daily to accomplish their goals.

"'Believe with Me' is a powerful call to action and an invitation for other communities to believe alongside these kids and adults," Gauld-Camilleri says. "We all want someone to believe in us, and so do all of them."