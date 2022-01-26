Police say the driver of the vehicle was parking “when she hit her gas pedal instead of the brake pedal”

Child Remains Hospitalized After Car Crashes Through Fence Into N.C. Playground Filled with 20 Kids

One child remains hospitalized after a car crashed into a North Carolina playground on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash took place around 4 p.m. at the playground outside Northside Elementary School, according to a statement from the Chapel Hill Police Department. Upon arrival, authorities found a driver had crashed "through a fence and struck playground equipment."

At the time of the crash, 20 children were on the playground as part of an after-school program, police said,

The driver of the vehicle, who police have identified as Fiona Evans, 40, as well as two other children were transported to local hospitals for treatment, police say. A third child was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The children on the playground were between the ages of 5 and 9, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools leaders told ABC affiliate WTVD.

Evans was charged with a safe-movement violation on Tuesday, police said in an update on Wednesday. PEOPLE could not immediately reach Evans for comment, and it is not clear if she has obtained an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

"The Department's investigation found that Evans was parking her SUV next to the playground when she hit her gas pedal instead of her brake pedal," they said in a statement.

Police said that as of Wednesday, only one child remains hospitalized.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Superintendent Nyah D. Hamlett praised the strength of the entire Northside Elementary family in a statement released on Twitter following the crash.

"The @NorthsideES family continue to be in our thoughts and prayers. The strength and love extended in moments of crisis," Hamlett wrote. "The level of calm support extended to students and parents made my heart full and definitely was a sight to see. Navigator strong is an understatement!"

A spokesperson for the school district said that support will be available throughout the week for staff and families, according to NBC affiliate WRAL-TV.