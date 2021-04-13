“Our thoughts and hearts remain with the family through this tragedy,” the North Vancouver Royal Canadian Mountain Police said

12-Year-Old Child Dies After Colliding with a Tree in Ski Accident at Resort

A 12-year-old died on Saturday after suffering a ski accident at Mt. Seymour Ski Resort in North Vancouver.

The North Vancouver Royal Canadian Mountain Police (RCMP) received a call to assist BC Emergency Health Services to help with a "seriously injured" child, the RCMP said in a press release.

The 12-year-old was transported to the BC Children's Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

"Our thoughts and hearts remain with the family through this tragedy," Sgt. Peter DeVries wrote.

The 12-year-old collided with a tree while skiing, resulting in their fatal injuries, per CBC News.

"Everyone at Mt. Seymour extends our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family and friends for this tragic loss," the resort told the outlet.

Mt. Seymour Ski Resort did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to comment.