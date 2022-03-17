4-Year-Old Girl Dies After SUV Slams Into Playground at Fla. Preschool: 'Unspeakable Tragedy'

The child died on Wednesday after a driver crashed into the playground of a daycare in Arcadia, Florida, authorities said

A Florida girl was killed this week when a driver crashed into the playground of the preschool where she and another child were playing.

According to a report sent to PEOPLE by the Florida Highway Patrol, a child died on Wednesday when a Jeep Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old woman veered off a DeSoto County roadway, drove through a chain-link fence and collided into two children inside a playground at Imagination Station Learning Center in Arcadia. The SUV finally came to a stop when it crashed into a tree, FHP said.

The child who died was later identified by local news outlets and a GoFundMe campaign as 4-year-old Maleena Valdez.

Imagination Station Learning Center and the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office did not immediately return PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Emergency personnel transported Valdez to Gulf Coast Hospital, where she later died, authorities said. DeSoto Memorial Hospital received the second child, who was listed in serious condition, according to FHP.

FHP said the driver was placed under arrest for not having a valid driver's license and booked into the DeSoto County Jail. The crash remains under investigation.

Child Dead After SUV Slams Into Playground of a Florida Daycare Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

The driver was later identified as Tampa resident Kiara Morant by ABC affiliate WFTS. PEOPLE could not find contact information for Morant nor identify an attorney who can speak to the charges on her behalf. Police told WTVT that Morant was released from jail before Valdez died, and she may now face additional charges.

Becky Stidham, who was near the playground when the crash occurred, told WINK that she initially mistook the screams of children for them playing in a pool.

"Kids screaming and I said, 'Well, it could be coming from our pool,' but it was so many screams of so many kids and everything that I thought, well, you know, there's no way it could be coming from the pool," Stidham recalled.

The donation page created to help Valdez's family pay for her funeral has raised over $6,300 as of Thursday afternoon.

"She was the light of our lives and she will desperately be missed by all who loved her," a description on the page reads. "She was a sassy, kind, funny little girl who loved her big sissy and mommy and daddy more than anything in this world!"

