Haley Bridges won the car during a company Christmas party raffle and knew it would benefit her 19-year-old co-worker, Hokule’a Taniguchi, who regularly rode her bike to work

Chick-fil-A Employee Wins Car, Then Gifts It to Co-Worker Who Commutes on Bicycle

A Chick-fil-A employee from Wisconsin was treated to a surprise of a lifetime when she was gifted a brand new car from her co-worker.

Hokule'a Taniguchi had been bicycling to her shift at the restaurant all winter long, and her best friend and co-worker, 17-year-old Haley Bridges, knew she was in need of a break.

"I couldn't do it, myself!" Bridges told FOX affiliate WLUK of her friend. "I just – I can't imagine how she does it."

Bridges joined Chick-fil-A in August and quickly struck up a friendship with 19-year-old Taniguchi. In fact, many of the employees at the resturant had grown close with each other.

"I love working here," she told Today. "Not only are the people that work here amazing, but it has taught me so many new things. I always look forward to going to work, I get to see my second family."

When the restaurant hosted a Christmas party in December, the group of friends heard a rumor there was going to be a raffle, with the grand prize being a car.

"We all put one in and we're like, 'If one of us gets it, it's gonna go to her, like no matter what,'" Bridges recalled to WLUK of deciding with the group to gift the car to Taniguchi if any of them won. "It was not a second thought."

The dream moment came true when Bridges' own name was called when the ticket for the grand prize was drawn.

"We looked at each other, and just like the moment felt like everyone wasn't there, it was just like us two," she recalled to the news station.

Taniguchi was overwhelmed with emotion when she realized what occurred — that her days of leaving for work on her bicycle two hours ahead of time would now be coming to an end.

"I really just started crying, because I was so happy and I was like, 'Oh my gosh! I can't believe this is real!'" she told WLUK.

"Now I can go grocery shopping. I can like go to work like five minutes before now, instead of like two hours earlier, just to get here on time," Taniguchi continued. "There's a million more opportunities and possibilities for me now!"

Since the remarkable moment, Taniguchi said she has since gotten an apartment closer to the restaurant and is loving her new wheels. Bridges — who has her own car — said she has no regrets about handing over the valuable prize.