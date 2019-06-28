Dramatic Video Shows Moment Chick-Fil-A Employee Jumps Out Drive-Thru Window to Save Choking Boy

A teenage fast-food worker is being hailed as a hero after he sprang to the rescue of a boy who was choking inside of a customer’s car.

Logan Simmons — who works at a Chick-Fil-A in Flowery Branch, Georgia — was working his evening shift on Tuesday when he saw a 6-year-old boy choking in the backseat of a car with a seatbelt around his neck, WSBTV reports. Security footage from the restaurant shows Simmons jumping through the drive-thru window to quickly get to the child.

“I just jumped out the window and ran straight down to the car,” Simmons todl the news station. “I think it was the quickest option. It was right there and I saw the other car right there.”

“I’m still kind of shocked right now myself that all this has happened,” he added.

Once outside, Simmons pulled out a pocketknife and cut the seatbelt, saving the boy as his mother begged for help.

“You could see he was turning red and losing pigmentation in his face,” he told WSBTV.

Simmons’ mother, Teri, later expressed shock that her son was involved in a lifesaving rescue.

“I’m amazed he didn’t panic,” she told the station, “As his mother, I would have panicked. I’d be running around going, ‘Oh my gosh! What do we do?’”

As for Simmons himself, he said he acknowledges the weight behind his actions and knows if it weren’t for his quick-thinking, the boy could have been seriously injured, or worse.

“I do feel like a hero,” he told WSBTV.

In a statement to Yahoo, Simmons said he was thankful he was able to help in the situation.

“I’m just so thankful everyone is okay,” he said. “As soon as I realized what was going on, all I could think about was getting to the car as quickly as possible, so I jumped through the window. I’m still a little shocked by what happened, but I’m grateful I was able to help.”

Thanks to his quick thinking, the little boy is just fine despite the scary ordeal.