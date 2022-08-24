Chicago Teens Attempt World Record by Creating Larger-Than-Life Ukrainian Flag with 5,000 Cereal Boxes

The teens tell PEOPLE they wanted their project to help "raise awareness and support for Ukraine" — and that all the boxes of cereal will be donated

By
Published on August 24, 2022 03:40 PM
Chicago Teens Attempt World Record by Creating Larger-Than-Life Ukrainian Flag with 5,000 Cereal Boxes
Photo: Chicago Children United for Ukraine

A group of Chicago teenagers have big goals for their unique art project.

Ryder Shiffman, 16, and his friend Michael Kotcher, 15, tell PEOPLE they "wanted to attempt" to break the Guinness World Record for the largest cereal box mosaic while also raising "awareness and support for Ukraine" amid Russia's ongoing attack, which began six months ago.

So the teens, who both attend the Latin School of Chicago, decided to construct a giant version of the Ukrainian flag.

All in all, the teens say it took 4,932 boxes of Kellogg's cereal to complete the design — with Corn Pops used for the yellow portion and Rice Krispies for the blue.

To help put everything together, the teens also got some assistance from fellow members of a group called Chicago Children United for Ukraine.

Chicago Teens Attempt World Record by Creating Larger-Than-Life Ukrainian Flag with 5,000 Cereal Boxes
Chicago Children United for Ukraine

The mosaic was built between August 10 and 12 at the Wintrust Grand Banking Hall in Chicago, according to a GoFundMe started in support of the project.

The cereal boxes, which were provided by Kellogg's, will later be donated to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chicago Teens Attempt World Record by Creating Larger-Than-Life Ukrainian Flag with 5,000 Cereal Boxes
Teens with the group known as Chicago Children United for Ukraine build the Ukraine flag mosaic out of cereal boxes. Chicago Children United for Ukraine

Additionally, the teens have used GoFundMe to raise over $25,000 for Ukraine, which was the goal they set for themselves at the beginning of the project.

The money will be given to Razom, a New York-based nonprofit Ukrainian-American human rights organization.

Chicago Teens Attempt World Record by Creating Larger-Than-Life Ukrainian Flag with 5,000 Cereal Boxes
Chicago Children United for Ukraine

Independent surveyors measured the flag at 34 feet in width and 86 feet in length, according to the teens — but the final word about if they broke the record hasn't been made just yet.

A spokesperson for Guinness World Records tells PEOPLE they have received an application for the project and "are currently awaiting evidence to review."

The Russian attack on Ukraine is an evolving story, with information changing quickly. Follow PEOPLE's complete coverage of the war here, including stories from citizens on the ground and ways to help.

Related Articles
Wendy Farrell is an American mother who adopted a daughter from Ukraine
Missouri Mom Travels Half a World Away to Help 31 Orphans Escape from Ukraine
Ashton Kutcher (L) and Mila Kunis attend the 2018 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center on December 3, 2017 in Mountain View, California.
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Surpass $30 Million Fundraising Goal for Ukrainian Refugees: 'Overwhelmed'
How a 17-Year-Old California Girl Raised Tens of Thousands for Ukrainian Refugees
How a 17-Year-Old California Girl Raised $20,000 for Ukrainian Students and Their Teacher
mila kunis fundraiser
Mila Kunis Reveals Her Fundraiser to Help Ukrainians Has Reached Over Half of $30 Million Goal
Bethenny Frankel attends the 2021 Z100 IHeartRadio Jingle Ball Press Room at Madison Square Garden on December 10, 2021 in New York City.
'RHONY' 's Bethenny Frankel Says Her Nonprofit BStrong Has Raised Another $4M for Ukraine Relief
Bono of U2 and Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Celebrities and World Leaders Stand Up for Ukraine with Global Citizen Social Media Rally
mila and ashton
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Speak Out About the War in Her Native Ukraine, Donating $3 Million
Celebrities with Species Named After Them
Leonardo DiCaprio Donates to Humanitarian Groups Helping in Ukraine: He 'Will Continue to Support'
Maks Chmerkovskiy
Val Chmerkovskiy Talks Brother Maks' Escape from Ukraine During Invasion and How They're Giving Back
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Thanks Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for Their 'Determination' in Ukraine Support
protests against the Russian Invasion of Ukraine
From Saint Petersburg to Sydney, People Around the World Are Protesting Russia's Invasion of Ukraine [PHOTOS]
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney Tells United Nations: 'Ukraine is a Slaughterhouse, Right in the Heart of Europe'
Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis | Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? | Clip | CNN+
Mila Kunis Is Reminding Her Kids of Their Ukrainian Roots: 'Important to Know Where You Came From'
Ukraine War
Over $2 Million Raised Through Airbnb Bookings in Ukraine to Support Country amid Russia's Invasion
A view of damaged sites aftermath of the battle for Malaya Rohan in Kharkiv, Ukraine on April 01, 2022.
Ukrainian Woman Allegedly Raped by Russian Troop Who Said She 'Reminded Him' of Female Classmate
Humanitarian aid in Ukraine
'The Challenge' Star Jordan Wiseley Volunteers in Poland amid War in Ukraine