Chicago Teens Attempt World Record by Creating Larger-Than-Life Ukrainian Flag with 5,000 Cereal Boxes

A group of Chicago teenagers have big goals for their unique art project.

Ryder Shiffman, 16, and his friend Michael Kotcher, 15, tell PEOPLE they "wanted to attempt" to break the Guinness World Record for the largest cereal box mosaic while also raising "awareness and support for Ukraine" amid Russia's ongoing attack, which began six months ago.

So the teens, who both attend the Latin School of Chicago, decided to construct a giant version of the Ukrainian flag.

All in all, the teens say it took 4,932 boxes of Kellogg's cereal to complete the design — with Corn Pops used for the yellow portion and Rice Krispies for the blue.

To help put everything together, the teens also got some assistance from fellow members of a group called Chicago Children United for Ukraine.

Chicago Children United for Ukraine

The mosaic was built between August 10 and 12 at the Wintrust Grand Banking Hall in Chicago, according to a GoFundMe started in support of the project.

The cereal boxes, which were provided by Kellogg's, will later be donated to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Teens with the group known as Chicago Children United for Ukraine build the Ukraine flag mosaic out of cereal boxes. Chicago Children United for Ukraine

Additionally, the teens have used GoFundMe to raise over $25,000 for Ukraine, which was the goal they set for themselves at the beginning of the project.

The money will be given to Razom, a New York-based nonprofit Ukrainian-American human rights organization.

Chicago Children United for Ukraine

Independent surveyors measured the flag at 34 feet in width and 86 feet in length, according to the teens — but the final word about if they broke the record hasn't been made just yet.

A spokesperson for Guinness World Records tells PEOPLE they have received an application for the project and "are currently awaiting evidence to review."

The Russian attack on Ukraine is an evolving story, with information changing quickly. Follow PEOPLE's complete coverage of the war here, including stories from citizens on the ground and ways to help.