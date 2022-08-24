Human Interest Chicago Teens Attempt World Record by Creating Larger-Than-Life Ukrainian Flag with 5,000 Cereal Boxes The teens tell PEOPLE they wanted their project to help "raise awareness and support for Ukraine" — and that all the boxes of cereal will be donated By Abigail Adams Abigail Adams Instagram Twitter Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 24, 2022 03:40 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Chicago Children United for Ukraine A group of Chicago teenagers have big goals for their unique art project. Ryder Shiffman, 16, and his friend Michael Kotcher, 15, tell PEOPLE they "wanted to attempt" to break the Guinness World Record for the largest cereal box mosaic while also raising "awareness and support for Ukraine" amid Russia's ongoing attack, which began six months ago. So the teens, who both attend the Latin School of Chicago, decided to construct a giant version of the Ukrainian flag. Woman Sets New Record for Swimming in a Mermaid Fin — and Collects Trash from the Water Along the Way All in all, the teens say it took 4,932 boxes of Kellogg's cereal to complete the design — with Corn Pops used for the yellow portion and Rice Krispies for the blue. To help put everything together, the teens also got some assistance from fellow members of a group called Chicago Children United for Ukraine. Chicago Children United for Ukraine The mosaic was built between August 10 and 12 at the Wintrust Grand Banking Hall in Chicago, according to a GoFundMe started in support of the project. The cereal boxes, which were provided by Kellogg's, will later be donated to the Greater Chicago Food Depository. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Teens with the group known as Chicago Children United for Ukraine build the Ukraine flag mosaic out of cereal boxes. Chicago Children United for Ukraine Additionally, the teens have used GoFundMe to raise over $25,000 for Ukraine, which was the goal they set for themselves at the beginning of the project. The money will be given to Razom, a New York-based nonprofit Ukrainian-American human rights organization. Man Who Lost Limbs After Being Hit by Drunk Driver Sets Record with Solo Voyage Around the World Chicago Children United for Ukraine Independent surveyors measured the flag at 34 feet in width and 86 feet in length, according to the teens — but the final word about if they broke the record hasn't been made just yet. A spokesperson for Guinness World Records tells PEOPLE they have received an application for the project and "are currently awaiting evidence to review." The Russian attack on Ukraine is an evolving story, with information changing quickly. Follow PEOPLE's complete coverage of the war here, including stories from citizens on the ground and ways to help.