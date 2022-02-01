This Chicago Man Helps Young Dads in Underserved Communities Become the Fathers Their Kids Need

"My idea of fatherhood and manhood changed," dad Jamal Warren said of The Dovetail Project's impact on his role as a parent.

He's just one graduate of the organization, whose incredible work has been recognized by the likes of Michelle Obama and the Chicago Bulls.

As the nation's leading fatherhood initiative, The Dovetail Project teaches young dads between the ages of 17 and 24 how to thrive as parents. Its founder, Sheldon Smith, grew up in poverty without a present father — and hopes the org helps break the heartbreaking cycle for other families.

"Him and my mother had me at the age of 18," Smith tells PEOPLE (The TV Show!) in Monday's episode. "With them both being teen parents, my father struggled, and he was in and out of my life."

At the age of 21 in 2009, Smith was on a troublesome path and had already been to jail for armed robbery. But while holding his newborn daughter Jada, he panicked and came to a realization.

"I remember it like yesterday," he says. "I sat in the hospital room and held her, and just talked to her. But in the back of my mind, I was thinking, 'Man, I might not see her turn 3. I might not see her turn 4. I might not be around when she's 10.'"

Smith decided to change his life and launch his org to meet an important need. According to Dovetail's website, children with involved fathers are 80% less likely to spend time in jail, and 75% less likely to become young parents themselves.

"The work that we do, yes, it's about supporting the dads," Smith says, "but it's really about impacting the next generation of children."

Sheldon Smith Sheldon Smith with his daughter Jada | Credit: Courtesy The Dovetail Project

Since the project's inception, nearly 600 Black and Latino fathers have graduated from his program.

"We are able to teach the young men three important skills: parenting skills, life skills and felony street law," Smith explains. "When the fathers complete the program, they receive a job, a GED or a trade, along with a $500 stipend and one year of case management that's wrapped around it."

"When I walked in, I felt like I didn't know much about being a father, other than you have to take care of them, you have to provide," Kawan Nicholson, a 21-year-old dad who graduated from the program, tells PEOPLE (The TV Show!). "But there was so many other things to being a father than just taking care and providing. You also have to be there."

Nicholson says his dad wasn't there, especially during his teen years. At the age of 18, Nicholson found out that he was becoming a parent himself.

"I was young and dumb and I really wasn't understanding my role as a father," he says.

Fortunately, his mother suggested The Dovetail Project.

"When I found out about it, I found out Sheldon's story as well," says Nicholson, now a father of two. "I was like, 'Man. So if he can do it, I can do it. Anybody can do it.'"

Sheldon Smith The Dovetail Project's 2021 graduating class | Credit: Courtesy The Dovetail Project

Today Nicholson is doing well and holds down a security job. His progress was even recognized by the Chicago Bulls' Lonzo Ball, who took Nicholson on a $2,000 holiday shopping spree to purchase items for him and his family.

In December, Nicholson's kids — Karlee, 2, and Kylann, 6 months — watched their dad graduate with the project's 22nd class.

"We were at graduation and you hear his [oldest child] yelling in the background, 'Daddy, daddy!'" says Smith.

"I loved how my daughter Karlee was yelling for me out there," says Nicholson. "I knew that she was my No. 1 fan out there rooting for me."

Smith finds inspiration in each life enriched by the program.

"The work that we are doing is generational building, it's legacy work," he says. "It's something that'll last forever.