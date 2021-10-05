ICU Staff Surprise Patient with Vow Renewal Ceremony at Hospital Chapel: She's a 'Shining Light'

Collette Hurd renewed her vows while awaiting a lung and kidney transplant at Northwestern Memorial in Chicago

Collette Hurd has had a challenging year — but thanks to her medical team, she recently experienced an unforgettable anniversary with the people she loves.

Last year, 57-year-old Hurd was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension, a rare disease that causes high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs and heart. In May 2021, she was admitted to Northwestern Memorial in Chicago to await a double-lung transplant, but doctors soon found out she also needed a kidney transplant after experiencing complications from her initial disease.

According to Northwestern Memorial, Hurd was listed for a double-lung and double-kidney in July and has been waiting ever since.

During her stay at the facility, she has captured the hearts of her nursing staff.

"Collette is a wonderful human," ICU staff member Kari Brouwer says in a statement sent to PEOPLE.

"Collette knows when you're having a rough day. She said to me, whenever she goes for a walk, she walks past patient rooms and prays for each one of them. She also prays for the nurses and rehab staff," Brouwer adds. "Having Collette in the ICU is such a bright light, and she rubs off on everyone she meets. She renews your hope, helps you continue with your day, and reminds you why you got into healthcare in the first place."

Hurd will soon mark her 20th wedding anniversary. To surprise her for the occasion, staff at the hospital worked with her husband to set up a vow renewal ceremony in the building's chapel.

For the event, staff members dressed Hurd in a white robe with the word "BRIDE" written on the back and placed blue butterfly stickers on her shoes. Hurd and her husband then toasted with sparkling grape juice, according to the hospital.

It was the least they could do for one of their favorite patients.

"Even in an ICU setting, every day Collette wakes up with a smile on her face," staff member Carey McGarvey says. "Collette is genuine, truly cares, and gives you a nice 'hanging out with a friend' kind of feeling."

Physical therapist Megan Burwell says Hurd has been a "shining light," especially during the pandemic.

"A lot of these patients don't have visitors or family, so we're all they have as far as physical contact and support," she says. "It's been rewarding, but also sad. These are parents, brothers, sisters. All we can do is be there for them as best we can."