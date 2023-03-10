Chicago Firefighter's Wife Dies Days After Son Was Fatally Injured in Fire at Home While Dad Was on Duty

Summer Day-Stewart, 36, died on Thursday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, following a fire at a Montclare home on Tuesday night

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 10, 2023 05:06 PM

The second member of a Chicago firefighter's family has died after a fire broke out at their Montclare home on Tuesday night.

The firefighter's wife, identified as 36-year-old Summer Day-Stewart, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, died on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., PEOPLE confirms.

Their 7-year-old son, identified by officials as Ezra Stewart, died on Wednesday, reported the Chicago Sun-Times, the Chicago Tribune and CBS station WBBM-TV.

Although no updates have been provided on the couple's other two children, 2 and 7, Chicago fire officials said on Thursday they remained in "extremely critical condition" and had been unconscious since the fire, reported the Chicago Sun-Times.

When contacted by PEOPLE on Friday, the Chicago Fire Department had no updates to share.

The fire broke out shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday on the 2500 block of North Rutherford Avenue, the Chicago Police Department said in a statement previously obtained by PEOPLE.

Afterwards, the mother and her three children, who all "suffered smoke inhalation" were "transported to various hospitals in critical condition," police said at the time.

According to the fire officials, their home did have smoke detectors.

Chicago Fire officials previously confirmed the fire broke out at the home of a firefighter who was on duty that night and responded to the fire after hearing the call come in, reported NBC News, ABC station WLS-TV and the Chicago Sun-Times.

Although Walter Stewart, also an EMT, was not assigned to respond, he performed CPR on his wife after arriving at their home, fire department spokesperson Larry Langford told the Sun-Times.

The investigation into the fire, still undetermined, was suspended on Friday, Langford told the Chicago Tribune, adding that it's possible investigators will do a forensic analysis later.

A fire department spokesperson previously told PEOPLE that preliminary information indicated that the fire began in the kitchen.

Speaking with the Chicago Tribune, Langford said the department is "doing all we can to support him."

"It's just unbelievable," he added. "I can't even think of what it feels like."

The Chicago Fire Fighters Union Local 2, which is collecting money for the family, has also pledged their "ongoing support" to the family.

"Every member of Local 2 and the Department mourns with our brother Walter and the Stewart family," president Jim Tracy said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "This tragedy weighs heavy on our hearts."

