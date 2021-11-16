"It feels like a Romeo and Juliet story," said Imelda Gambia, the stepdaughter of Luis Suarez and Norma Franco

Chicago Couple Who Planned to Get Vaccinated Die of COVID Weeks Before Wedding: 'Tragic'

A Chicago couple, who had been together for years and were excitedly planning their wedding, tragically never got to see their big day.

Luis Suarez and Norma Franco, who recently died of COVID-19, were planning to tie the knot right after Thanksgiving, according to ABC affiliate WLS-TV.

The longtime couple was also expecting to get the COVID vaccine ahead of their nuptials so that it'd be safe to interact with family members, the outlet reported.

But sadly, Suarez and Franco never got to do either of those things as they were diagnosed with the virus and died in October, family members told WLS-TV.

"It feels like a Romeo and Juliet story, it really does," the couple's stepdaughter, Imelda Gambia, told the outlet. "They were meant to be together and something tragic like this happens."

According to loved ones, Suarez grew up in Puerto Rico and later moved to Chicago. During his lifetime, he enjoyed playing baseball and worked as an usher for the White Sox, WLS-TV reported.

"She was his soulmate," Angel Santos, the pair's son, told WSL-TV. "They really loved each other."

After Suarez and Franco tested positive for COVID, they were both admitted to a local hospital, according to WSL-TV.

Despite their fight, both Suarez and Franco were put on life support and tragically died one week apart, per the outlet.

In a nod to the wedding they never got to have, for their funeral service, Franco was dressed in her white gown while Suarez wore a white suit, according to WSL-TV. The couple also wore the rings they planned to exchange at their nuptials.

As their family continues to mourn the couple's loss, Santos is urging others to get vaccinated.

"People are worried about the side effects," Santos told WSL-TV. "The side effects of losing a family member [this] way are terrible, and that's what happens if you don't get vaccinated."