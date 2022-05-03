RTT: Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst's Mom Says Daughter's Death Was 'Not Her First Suicide Attempt'

Cheslie Kryst's mother April Simpkins' episode of Red Table Talk airs Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst's Mom Says Daughter's Death Was 'Not Her First Suicide Attempt'

Cheslie Kryst's mom is reflecting on the "severity" of her daughter's depression.

Three months after Miss USA 2019 Kryst's death, PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at her mother April Simpkins' upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, where she discusses the events leading up to Kryst's death by suicide at age 30.

"Did you see any preliminary signs?" co-host Willow Smith asks Simpkins.

"I did," she replies. "I knew Cheslie was suffering from depression — I didn't know the severity of it."

According to Simpkins, January was not her daughter's "first suicide attempt," as Kryst has "attempted suicide before," according to her mother.

"It was after that first attempt that she and I grew very close, and I wanted her to feel comfortable calling me: 'If ever you're in crisis, call me,' " she says.

Simpkins tells Willow, 21, Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris that her daughter "began taking all the right steps" to improve her mental health, explaining, "She began seeing a counselor. She was getting good sleep at night. She knew all the things to do."

"I think what shocked so many people is when you see her on television, when you see her on Instagram, TikTok, she's smiling, she's bubbly, and that was Cheslie," Simpkins adds. "But Cheslie was also battling depression, which she hid."

Following Kryst's death on Jan. 30, the Extra correspondent's family remembered her for inspiring others "around the world with her beauty and strength," they wrote in a statement.

"Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on," they added.

April Simpkins' episode of Red Table Talk airs Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.