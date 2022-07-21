Bride Who Was Paralyzed in Accident But Walked at Wedding Is Now Pregnant — See the Announcement Photos!

Chelsie Hill, founder of the wheelchair dance team The Rollettes, tells PEOPLE she is 15 weeks pregnant with her first child

Chelsea Bloomfield, Founder of Wheelchair Dance Team, Announces She Is Pregnant With First Child

Chelsie Hill, founder of the wheelchair dance team The Rollettes, is going to be a mom.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Chelsie, 30, says she is 15 weeks pregnant with her first child with husband Jay Bloomfield, 36. Making the moment even more exciting, their announcement comes the day before the start of The Rollettes' 10th annual disability empowerment event in Los Angeles.

"It's a really special weekend for us," says the pro dancer.

"I'm really thankful for all the ups and downs, because it got us to where we are today," adds Chelsie, who was paralyzed in a 2010 car accident at just 17 years old.

Channeling her energy into something positive, she later formed The Rollettes, a wheelchair dance team aimed at promoting disability representation and female empowerment.

But PEOPLE readers might know her best from her touching wedding. In September 2021, Chelsie surprised her husband by walking down the aisle using leg braces and a walker. "I want to stress that there's nothing wrong with sitting down in your chair," Hill told Insider at the time. "But for me growing up, I always imagined myself walking down the aisle."

Now Chelsie and Jay are tackling a new goal: expanding their family.

Chelsea Bloomfield, Founder of Wheelchair Dance Team, Announces She Is Pregnant With First Child Jay Bloomfield and Chelsea Bloomfield | Credit: Tiffany J Photography

The couple learned they were expecting during a trip to Las Vegas in May. After realizing her period was late, Chelsie and Jay decided to stock up on pregnancy tests and take one on Mother's Day morning. Sure enough, Chelsie was pregnant.

"I was in shock," the soon-to-be mom says.

Jay adds, "It was an awesome way to find out."

Chelsie says she always wondered where she would be when the 10-year anniversary for her dance company came around — and she's thrilled with the outcome.

"To be able to celebrate the 10-year [anniversary] with being newly married and having this child, it's really surreal," Chelsie says.

The 10-year celebration of The Rollettes Experience begins Friday, and will feature activities such as dance classes, seminars, booths and more.

Several guest speakers will also appear at the four-day event, including activists Judith Heuman, Ali Stroker, Mallory Weggemann, Jillian Mercado and Steph Aiello.

Reaching this point in life feels like "a dream come true," Chelsie says. Jay is equally excited about becoming a parent.

"I've been looking forward to being a dad for a while, so I'm looking forward to everything," Jay tells PEOPLE. "I'm also scared of everything, but I'm excited."

"People are asking if I want a boy or a girl, I don't care," he adds. "I just want a happy, healthy baby."

Chelsie knows the road ahead may be difficult, but she is ready to take on the challenge with the man she's loved for nearly eight years.