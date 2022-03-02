Chef Goes Viral After Closing His Restaurant for the Day to Take 7-Year-Old Son to Legoland

One California chef went viral for his sweet celebration of his young son.

Genji Sato, who owns a restaurant in Glendale, became internet famous after he closed his business for a day to take his 7-year-old son to Legoland, according to Today.

A message posted to Sasabune Glendale's Instagram account Saturday announced that the restaurant would close its doors for 24 hours while Sato took the trip with his son.

"Chef Genji and his son are going back to @legolandcalifornia 😆 on 28th, Monday," the message read. "We will open regular hours on March 1st :) Sorry for the inconvenience."

In addition to keeping customers informed, the message was also a big hit online — racking up 40,000 retweets and nearly 560,000 likes on Twitter, per Today.

Sato explained to Today that the trip is a yearly tradition for his family — and so is the sign he shares to announce it.

"Thank you for all kind comments and messages 😊 we never thought everyone would love our sign that much🤯 ," he wrote in 2020 after his son's fifth birthday.

legoland Credit: Sushi Sasabune Glendale/Instagram

Because Sato is so busy running his business, he admitted to Today that he can't spend as much time with his family as he would like. Although his son Daiki's birthday was in October, Sato had to postpone their celebration.

While Sato and Daiki have been visiting Legoland for years now, last year's trip got canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic — but he still managed to get a shout-out from the theme park.

"Unfortunately it has been pandemic time. Unable to go @legolandcalifornia or some other places. Even couldn't have little birthday party with friends. But been family together That's still best," he wrote in a sign posted on his restaurant's Instagram last year.